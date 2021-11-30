Joe Jackson Brings The SING YOU SINNER Tour To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre May 2022

Joe Jackson is bringing his "Sing, You Sinner" tour stateside with more than two dozen stops across the US including a performance at Boston's Boch Center Shubert Theatre on May 19th.

The tour will feature the same band that played on Jackon's last album Fool: Graham Maby (Bass, Vocals), Teddy Kumpel (Guitar, Vocals) and Doug Yowell (Drums, Vocals, Electronics). The show will feature both the full band and a 'mini-set' of Joe solo. The songs will be drawn from Joe's whole career, including some that haven't been heard live in many years and even some new material.

Tickets are on sale Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM at bochcenter.org.

"We've been dealing with two viruses over the past two years, and the worst - the one we really need to put behind us - is Fear," said Jackson. "Love is the opposite of fear, so if you love live music, come out and support it!'

Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test result from a test taken within 72 hours of the show. Rapid COVID tests will be available at the Boch Center the night of the show. Per the city of Boston, guests will be required to wear a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.