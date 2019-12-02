December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Vermont Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vermont:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Community Theater Company
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year (Professional)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Davon Williams - OKLAHOMA! - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 33%
Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 19%
Bill Pelton - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 15%
Adam Silverman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 36%
Ryan Poulin - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 29%
Hunter Tether - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 15%
G. Richard Ames - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 22%
Dan Renkin - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 17%
Aaron Aubrey - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 12%
Kylie Benoit - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 31%
Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 28%
Julie Benko - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 14%
Emily Friedrichsen - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 26%
Serena Magnan O’Connell - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 21%
Cate Stuart - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 18%
Aly Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Middlebury Actors Workshop 16%
Katie Shults - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 14%
Liz Davis - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 14%
Lyric Theatre 47%
Stowe Theatre Guild 34%
Lamoille County Players 9%
MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 51%
MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 34%
OLIVER - White River Valley Players 15%
CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 40%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 23%
OKLAHOMA! - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 19%
FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 30%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 30%
A FEW GOOD MEN - Stowe Theatre Guild 20%
PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 29%
THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 24%
I AND YOU - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 12%
Lost Nation Theater 44%
Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 27%
Northern Stage 21%
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Community Theater Company
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year (Professional)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.