Celtic Woman to Bring the Folk Ballads of the Emerald Isle to the Flynn

Grammy-nominated global-music sensation Celtic Woman will return to the Flynn on March 30, 2022 at 7 pm. The group is touring their brand-new show, Postcards from Ireland, a spirited journey through the rich musical and cultural heritage of the Emerald Isle. Postcards from Ireland is a marvelous showcase for the group's angelic voices, breathtaking harmonies, and instrumental virtuosity. Tickets are on sale for Flynn members on Monday, August 9 at 10 am. General public on sale begins on Friday, August 13 at 10 am. Get tickets or become a Flynn member at flynnvt.org.

Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish folk and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of the island today. They display a deep love for these rustic sounds and the spirited tales they tell. With Irish dancers, bagpipers, and an array of traditional Irish instruments-including the bodhran, tin whistle, and uilleann pipes-this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences all around the world.

The Flynn's Grand Reopening Celebration on October 23, featuring a headlining performance from African superstar Angélique Kidjo, kicks off the 2021-2022 season. Celtic Woman's performance joins a series of previously-announced shows that are sure to appeal to a variety of audiences, including popular stand-up comic and satirist Hasan Minhaj, the Delta blues and New Orleans jazz mashup Shake & Holla (North Mississippi Allstars, Rebirth Brass Band, and special guest Cedric Burnside), visually stunning theatrical work Cartography, tap dance sensation Ayodele Casel (with special guest Arturo O'Farrill), gospel and soul collective Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar, and Quebecois circus troupe Flip Fabrique. Tickets for these shows are on sale now for Flynn members. Find out more at flynnvt.org.