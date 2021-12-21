CATAPULT to Bring The Magic Of Shadow Dancing to Spruce Peak Arts

Spruce Peak Arts has announced Catapult Entertainment will be bringing the magic of shadow dancing to Stowe, Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 7:00PM. A finalist on America's Got Talent where it was seen by over a hundred million viewers, CATAPULT is a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us.

With the arc of an arm, the point of a toe or a twist of a torso, these AGT finalists stretch their bodies and your imagination....transforming from dogs to dragons to bicycles to helicopters with people in them.....all the while telling cinematic stories that are full of color and emotion. You'll never figure out how they do it, and you won't know what they will create next. Audiences of all ages leave this show awed and astounded.

Tickets for Catapult will range from $20-$35, and we're offering a family 4 pack discount! Bring the whole family- save 25% on purchases of 4 tickets or more! Use code FAM4 at checkout.

Catapult is made possible thanks to the support of our season sponsors: ACG, Bourne's Energy, Front Porch Forum, New England Foundation for the Arts, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.

Effective now, all patrons (ages 12 and over) must wear a mask and must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID -19 test within 72 hours. For more information on our Covid-19 protocols, visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

For full info on these exciting performances and to purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.