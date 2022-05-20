BIG APPLE COMICS Announced at Middlebury's American Flatbread Pavilion

This summer, Middlebury's American Flatbread pavilion will be serving up laughs - thanks to a new comedy series featuring an all-star lineup of New York City comedians. Presented by Town Hall Theater and produced by Tina Friml, Big Apple Comics will feature Friml and friends -- all electrifying performers on the big city and international comedy circuit.

"I'm totally over the moon for these lineups. These are specifically comics I've been watching recently bring the heat all over New York, at comedy festivals across the country, and anywhere you get your podcasts, and so to bring a new batch of them back to my hometown each month of the summer hardly feels real," said Friml, who grew up in Middlebury, Vermont.

Friml was featured on The Drew Barrymore Show's 'Bananamores,' as well as Just For Laughs Festival's acclaimed New Faces series in 2019 and NBC Comedy Spotlight Series in HBO's Women in Comedy Festival in 2018. In her home state, she holds a 2019 readers' choice award in Seven Days' for "best standup comic" in Vermont and was crowned the 2018 winner of 'Vermont's Funniest Comedian' at the Vermont Comedy Club, where she got her start. Using animated optimism on her own physical disability, yet fearless honesty about the social assumptions that come with it, Tina befriends audiences of all sorts with her eccentric style, off-beat mind, and unexpected philosophy acquired through her unique circumstances.

"Tina Friml is an outstanding comic, writer, and talent who is going places. THT is honored to partner with Tina to bring brilliant NYC comics to our shire town, thanks to a grant for free arts programming. Late night in Middlebury is happening! Even if late night is 8:30 to 9:30pm." THT Executive Director Lisa Mitchell said with a laugh. "We're also grateful to American Flatbread for hosting the series in their picture-perfect pavilion."

On June 10, Friml will be joined by: Tocarra Mallard, a comedian and staff writer on The Problem with Jon Stewart; Emil Wakim, selected as "Best of the Fest" at 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival; and Zack Signore who produces his own show Hard Candy and hosts L'Podcast. On July 29, we'll enjoy Jeff Scheen, a self-described "wonderful weirdo," who recently released his first album titled "jeff"; Gabe Pacheco a "leftie latino" and Sirus XM star who "weaves punchy stories touching on education, immigration, near death experiences, world travel, allergies, pop culture, and better living through chemistry;" and Nonye Brown-West, a Nigerian-American comedian who has performed at New York's Comedy Cellar, as well as on NPR, PBS, ABC, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Plus, more to come on August 12!

And that's not all. In a similar comedic vein, THT and American Flatbread will host The Front Porch Follies, the brainchild of theater makers Gina Stevensen and Quinn Rol. Aided by a Bright Ideas grant, Stevenson and Rol dug into the world of Front Porch Forum posts to create a humorous piece that explores: Stray chicken sightings! Re-homing a pesky hedgehog! Seeking 200 pounds of rocks! Plus, more dramatic and hysterical readings and re-enactments of posts from their neighborhood's Front Porch Forum, followed by sketch comedy, music, and audience interaction during the September 23 show.

What could be better? All these performances are FREE. Thanks to a grant for free arts programming. You only need to register to reserve your spot. Space is LIMITED. Reserve tickets at townhalltheater.org or call 802-382-9222. Bonus: Thanks to American Flatbread, there will be an outdoor bar available, as well as takeout pizza. But absolutely no purchase required for entry.