A Summer Evening With Natalie Merchant Comes to The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Spruce Peak Arts with Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Resort Association have announced A Summer Evening with Natalie Merchant on Friday, August 2 at 7pm.

Her longtime guitarist Erik Della Penna, who has been playing with her for 20 years, will join her performing material from the past 35 years of Merchant's career. Natalie exclaims, "I've reached a point in my career of wanting unique experiences on tour, of not settling for the predictable routing and venues. Last July, Erik and I had a very pleasant experience touring the United Kingdom as an acoustic duo. This summer, we've decided to do a tour of New England following the same format as last year, steering clear of big cities and playing unique and intimate venues in small, picturesque towns. We're looking forward to seeing the rocky coast of Maine, the green rolling hills of Vermont, the historic village squares and white steepled churches of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut. I imagine we will meet many locals and visitors seeking the same sort of experience that we are and I expect the audiences and the settings will inspire us."

Tickets on sale to members and "Natalie Merchant fan club" members on Thursday, April 11 at 10am and tickets on sale to the public Friday, April 12 at 10am, maximum ticket purchase is 4 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.

Spruce Peak Arts Members receive a 10-20% discount off purchases and an array of other Member benefits on select events. Memberships start at just $75, become a Member today





