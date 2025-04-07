WEST SIDE STORY is Coming to CTORA Theatre This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring, CTORA Theatre is presenting one of Broadway's most beloved and enduring musicals, West Side Story, running May 8-24, 2025, at the Granville Island Stage. Inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, this riveting tale follows two young lovers, Tony and Maria, who find themselves torn apart by rival gangs in the streets of 1950s New York City. Audiences will be transported by Leonard Bernstein's soaring score, Stephen Sondheim's poignant lyrics, and Arthur Laurents' timeless book.

Under the direction of Chris Adams, with Suzanne Ouellette recreating Jerome Robbins' original 1957 choreography, the production preserves the electrifying dance sequences that defined the show's iconic status. "Our vision is to celebrate the legacy of West Side Story while making it resonate with today's audiences. This story of love, division, and hope is as relevant now as it was when it first premiered," says Adams.

Adding to the show's spectacle is a 14-piece live orchestra led by Music Director Kevin Woo, honoring Leonard Bernstein's original orchestrations. The stage itself is a marvel-a 16-foot-tall set designed by Brian Ball, capturing the gritty vibrancy of New York City's streets and immersing the audience in every heartbeat of the story.

"Jerome Robbins' choreography is integral to the storytelling of West Side Story. Recreating it with precision and passion is both a challenge and a privilege-every movement carries history and emotion," notes Ouellette, whose dance expertise brings the timeless energy of the original Broadway production to life.

