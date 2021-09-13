Urban Ink Presents STORIES THAT TRANSFORM US

Urban Ink is excited to be launching its 21st year with a dynamic hybrid season adapting to the ever-changing world with digital and in-person performances. In the current cultural and political climate, Urban Ink's mission to uplift Indigenous and diverse artists through storytelling and performance, could not be more relevant. During this time of stages being dark and performances cancelled, the company is creating exciting opportunities propelling works in a new expanded direction.

"We are so thrilled to be bringing new works from our circle of artists this season. Never has there been a more timely moment to bring our stories to the world," stated Corey Payette, Artistic Director. "I hope you'll join us!"

"While our theatres have been quiet, we've been busy! We've been working hard to share our stories in a big way," says Melissa Tsang, Managing Director. "We can't wait to share this season's digital offerings, including a digital festival, a documentary and a feature film, across Turtle Island and beyond."

The season kicks off with the return of TRANSFORM Cabaret Festival, an Urban Ink & The Cultch partnership scheduled from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, 2021. Groundbreaking in every way, the TRANSFORM Cabaret Festival consists of seven explosive days of bold, uncompromising, political, and interactive performances in a hybrid format taking it to the next level. The festival is a platform for IBPOC artists to share their stories, featuring local and international Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists in a variety of styles including theatre, music, drag, burlesque, circus, comedy, and everything in between. Each show has a line-up of extraordinary collaborating artists that range from Sido Adamson and Cris Derksen's circus mixed with Indigenous classical music, to The Candy Show with special guests Canadian rockstar Tom Wilson, Whose Line Is It Anyway? comic Colin Mochrie and the legendary Buffy Sainte-Marie, plus family fun with critically acclaimed cabaret star Le Gateau Chocolat and so much more.

Urban Ink's 20th anniversary in 2020 is being acknowledged through a celebratory 90-minute documentary film, Stories That Transform Us, to be featured at VIFF on Oct. 6 at 8:30pm. Telling the story of Urban Ink's foundation and how it evolved over the years, the film looks back on the depth and scope of the company's history through past productions with re-imagined creative shorts of some diverse theatrical works produced since its inception. Stories That Transform Us is much more than simply a look at Urban Ink's history; it's a reflection of a time in history when diverse voices and their stories were not heard.

Most impressive are the conversations with the three Artistic Directors, beginning with founder Marie Clements, followed by Diane Roberts, and then its current director, Corey Payette. Each one, extremely inspiring, moving, and humble in their contribution to the company, describe the challenges faced and their vision of the future. The film illustrates how it all began and how the company moved forward to a place where diverse and Indigenous stories are now heard. With a strong foundation and grounded in their mission, Urban Ink is now taking flight in this crucial time, playing a significant role in breaking barriers as never before. Inspiring, uplifting and beautifully shot, this film is not to be missed.

Next in this innovative season, Urban Ink is making their cutting-edge, award-winning Canadian musical, Les Filles du Roi, by Corey Payette and Julie McIsaac, into a gorgeous trilingual musical film written in English, French and Kanien'kéha (Mohawk) to be screened at The Cultch in January 2022. The world premiere of this musical took place on the stage in 2018 to glowing reviews. Critics called it "a work of monumental importance", "heartfelt, ambitious and tremendously earnest", "musically rich", "a linguistic adventure", and a "sumptuous reimagining of our history". A deeply moving and unique work, it's a perfect vehicle that uncovers a perspective different from the one told by Settler culture, one that redefines the Canadian narrative. Now beautifully shot with Payette's directorial panache, the work will have a broader reach for people to reimagine our history in more inclusive and accurate ways.

Another film, Terror/Forming, written, and directed by Rylan Friday, a multi-disciplinary writer, director, curator and producer from Cote First Nation, Saskatchewan is in production. Shot in one continuous take over the course of one evening, Parker, along with his boyfriend, Darren, are on a weekend trip at a cabin. As the night progresses, the pair encounters some disturbing and unexplained events. This film will show anxiety and tension bubbling to the surface as the situation escalates into chaos, with unnerving and authentic performances inspired by the Mumblegore genre that will leave the viewer wanting more and feeling the terror form in the pits of their stomach.

Also, this season, Urban Ink continues their ongoing commitment to Artists in Development to support theatre creators in development of the following productions. Cheyenne Scott is continuing work on her new play, Wolf Cull, which explores personal discoveries made by a group of five Indigenous womxn on a hunt. Another unique voice is Homecoming by Kamila Sediego. A first generation Filipino Canadian, Sediego centers her play on stories of the Filipino-diaspora and an attempt to understand and give reverence to her roots, identity, and her parents. Khari Wendell McClelland, a talented musician and evolving artist originally from Detroit, has a new work, Confluence in development. Set in the future, the musical is a story between Indigenous and black communities. His song writing crosses genres and generations, invoking the spirit of his ancestors who straddled the United States-Canada border in efforts to escape slavery and discrimination. And commissioned by The Musical Stage Company and The Aubrey & Marla Dan Fund for New Musicals, is the continued development of Rebellion, a new work with book, music and lyrics by Corey Payette. The final work in development for the season is A Conversation with Burnt Cork by Monice Peter. The play explores deep-seated questions about race, racism and what was acceptable in the all too misunderstood art form of Blackface. It also explores how the present artistic generation can learn and honour those artists that came before.

To honour Sedna, the musical production that was postponed from last season, Urban Ink will present Guide My Way: A celebration of the music from Sedna. This concert provides an opportunity to celebrate some of its music and showcase an array of our beloved Indigenous and diverse music performers.

Urban Ink has been a ground-breaking company from its inception and continues to be a leader in the theatre community, gaining national recognition on the importance of its work. It has been unwavering in their mission to empower artists and create a place for marginalized voices on the mainstages of this country. Never standing still, in this 21st season, Urban Ink is spreading its wings, taking flight and continuing to break barriers with empathy, humility, respect, joy, and exceptional story telling.

Learn more at urbanink.ca.