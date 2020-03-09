Triple-Bill Of Eric Carle's World Classic Children's Stories Comes to Mermaid Theatre Of Nova Scotia

On Sunday, March 15, a very hungry caterpillar will eat its way through Queens, a chameleon will visit a zoo, and a brown bear will discover colors, in a heartwarming performance by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia. The innovative theatre-traveling from Canada to Flushing-will present two shows that day-one in English and one in Mandarin.

Mermaid Theatre's lively compilation captures the magic of not only one, but three Eric Carle favorites retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The hour-long triple-bill will feature:

The Mixed-Up Chameleon, who is bored with his life as he sits about changing color all day until he takes a trip to the zoo. His hilarious attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees conclude with his discovery that there is value in his own unique self.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, who eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. (Eric Carle's international bestseller The Very Hungry Caterpillar sold over 45 million copies and has been translated into 65 languages.)

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, which has helped hundreds of thousands of toddlers to identify colors and creatures.

Capturing the rhythmic text and beautiful tissue-paper collage illustrations of the classic picture book, Mermaid Theatre's adaptation generates fresh appreciation of an endearing cast of characters for audiences ages three to eight years old and their families.

Visit HERE for a preview of the performance.

Founded in 1972, Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia is best known for its unique stage adaptations of children's beloved literary classics. Its innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, evocative original music, and gentle storytelling have earned Mermaid Theatre multiple awards and international recognition as their stories have been shared with over six million spectators in fifteen countries. The group has received the Citation of Excellence for Puppetry by UNIMA-USA-an honor that is equivalent to the Oscars in the puppetry world-multiple times, among others for The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Classics, which was adapted, designed and directed by Jim Morrow, with music by Steven Naylor and narration by Gordon Pinsent.

The show will be performed in English at 2:15 PM and in Mandarin (a??ae-?) at 4:15 PM. Tickets are available for $14/$10 Members/$8 Children/$6 Member Children/FREE for Teens at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling the box office at (718) 463-7700 x222.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd., in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available. More information is available at www.flushingtownhall.org.

In 2020, Flushing Town Hall will continue to open its doors to teenagers for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old boys and girls (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love in the arts and culture.





