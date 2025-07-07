Tickets to MJ Tour at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre to go On Sale Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MJ will make Vancouver premiere at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, from November 25 to 30, 2025. Tickets go on-sale July 14, 2025 at 10 a.m. PDT.

American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line Presale access to tickets from July 7 to 9, 2025. Members of Broadway Across Canada’s eCLUB will receive pre-sale access July 10 to 13, 2025.

Jordan Markus plays the title role of ‘MJ’ after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London’s West End. He is joined on tour by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Erik Hamilton (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes Jojo Carmichael (Swing/Dance Captain), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble/Assistant Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Ensemble), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Andy Golden (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Treston J. Henderson (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Skye Jackson-Williams (Universal Swing), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (u/s Michael), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Rachel Lockhart (Ensemble), Michaela Marfori (Ensemble), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Tyrone Reese (Universal Swing), Avilon Trust Tate (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble). Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble) and Charles P. Way (Swing).

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Vancouver in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany; and Sydney, Australia…and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Vancouver as it makes its premiere at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in November.

