TUTS 2023 Season Features THE PROM and MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) presents its hilarious and heartwarming 2023 season, featuring The Prom and Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, on stage July 6-August 26, 2023, at Stanley Park's scenic Malkin Bowl. From high school prom to elementary schoolyard, both musicals invite audiences to witness the power of kindness and inclusion in the fight for freedom to love and be loved. A Vancouver tradition since 1940, TUTS' two-show subscription packs are on sale TODAY through May 17 (early bird single tickets on sale May 25).



"This summer, we look forward to continuing the annual tradition of spectacular theatre in our magical outdoor setting with our faithful and supportive TUTS audience, whether families, friends, or passionate theatre-goers," says TUTS General Manager Kevin Woo. "This year's season is full of heart, hope, mischief, and merriment, featuring two of Broadway's smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. Audiences will be moved by both musicals' warmth and optimism - and their ultimate promise that love always prevails."



Set at a small-town high school, The Prom masterfully balances unabashed hopefulness, heartfelt vulnerability, and hard-hitting hilarity. Desperate to improve their public image, four down-on-their-luck Broadway actors rally behind Emma, a teenager whose prom has just been cancelled because she planned to attend with her girlfriend. But their scheming quickly goes sideways, and they ultimately come to learn what everyone is searching for - a place to belong.



The Prom will be directed and choreographed by Tracey Power, who makes her TUTS debut. A revered director and choreographer, Power has worked with numerous theatre and opera companies, including Vancouver Opera, Bard on the Beach, Arts Club Theatre, Firehall Arts Centre, and Citadel Theatre.



Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical takes place in a small English village, where a brilliant little girl with a lively imagination is bullied by her self-absorbed parents and tyrannical headmistress. Through the strength of her whimsical storytelling abilities, she uses her newfound magical powers to 'fight for the right to be a little bit naughty.' With toe-tapping songs and outstanding dance numbers featuring a talented cast of young people, this family-friendly stage phenomenon is the perfect TUTS introduction for young audiences.



Also making her TUTS debut is Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical director Stephanie Graham. Graham's directing credits include Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, and Mamma Mia for Globe Theatre and Anne of Green Gables for Thousand Islands Playhouse.



TUTS offers its two-show subscription pack - allowing audiences to secure their seats to both productions for one great price - on sale now through May 17. Subscriptions are $90 for adults and $60 for youth ages 5-12, and include premium tickets to both productions, souvenir programs, and exchange insurance for both nights.



Subscriptions are available by visiting tuts.ca or by calling 1-800-514-3849 until May 17. Early bird single tickets, from $20, will go on sale May 25.