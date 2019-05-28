SWAN LAKE Comes To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre For Three Shows

The Boch Center and Classical Arts Entertainment announced that the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine will be bringing Tchaikovsky's classic ballet Swan Lake to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for three performances from February 21-23, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, June 8 at 10:00AM.

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, is situated within the building of the prestigious Opera Theater, where the greatest divas of Russian ballet performed on stage, from Anna Pavlova to Galina Ulanova and Maya Plisetskaya.

Since 2009, the ballet manager has been Yuri Vasyuchenko, an Honorary Artist of Russia and exclusive soloist for Bolshoi in its glorious era under the tutelage of Yuri Grigorovich. The Odessa company is recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Russia and can boast an extremely varied repertoire, carrying the honor and the task to preserve the precious heritage of the great Russian ballets.

The ballet company consists of the best performers, graduates of prestigious Ukrainian and Russian choreography schools. Many talented artists have danced with the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine company in its different periods and many of them have been soloists in major international companies.

Over the years, due to the many tours all over the globe, the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine ballet has earned its first-class international reputation.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, June 8 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.





