Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL Crowns Itself a Theatrical Game-Changer in Vancouver Debut

History gets a makeover in the newest musical to hit the Vancouver theatre scene. Presented by Broadway Across Canada, Six: The Musical will play from May 13 - 18 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC. This smash-hit sensation transforms the six wives of Henry VIII into fierce pop divas, remixing their stories of heartbreak and tragedy into a celebration of female empowerment and sisterhood. With an incredibly catchy original score that has conquered the Billboard charts and won a Tony Award, Six is a global phenomenon that has definitely lived up to the hype. Capturing the hearts of viewers over the last few years, SIX is more than just a history lesson, but an electrifying concert-musical experience.

Six: The Musical is a British comedic musical with book and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is presented in the style of a pop concert and is a modern retelling of the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives. Each of the queens are reimagined as pop stars competing to see who had it worse as the hands of their infamous husband. Each wife takes the stage to tell her story through a catchy song complemented by witty banter in a fierce battle of heartbreak and resilience. The more the show unfolds, the competition turns into solidarity and the queens instead unapologetically reclaim their narratives with empowerment.

The show began as a student project with an ambitious twist. Cambridge University students Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss created the show which was originally conceived in early 2017 with an official debut later that year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The show ran for one month and was performed by members of the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society. The sharp wit, catchy pop score, and fresh take on history quickly gained the show momentum leading to professional productions in the UK, including a West End debut at the Arts Theatre in 2019 and five Laurence Olivier Award nominations. The show made a North American premiere in Chicago in 2019. After a pandemic delayed Broadway debut, Six officially opened at the Lena Horne Theatre in 2021. Since then, Six has also launched several touring productions of the show and has released a filmed stage version entitled, “Six The Musical Live!” shown in UK and Irish cinemas in April of this year.

Photo: The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus.

The musical's success and positive reception has been due in part to the show’s powerhouse creative team. Alongside the creative team of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss behind the book, music, and lyrics, is Jamie Armitage, a co-director. The show pulses with originality and creativity due to Emma Bailey’s sleek concert-style scenic design and Gabriella Slade’s dazzling Tudor style pop star costumes. Choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille adds to the show’s non-stop momentum with sharp, stylized moves that keeps the stage alive.

Six: The Musical exploded into a high energy production the moment the six queens entered the stage. The excitement in the room was palpable as the opening number, “Ex Wives,” set the tone for a relentlessly engaging performance. Catherine of Aragon played by Chani Maisonet immediately caught my eye with her confident stage presence, but it was Anne Bolelyn played by Gaby Albo who quickly caught the spotlight with her sharp comedic timing and cheeky personality. The show had a great interactive audience aspect which added an extra lawyer of connection without feeling forced. The frequent shoutouts to “Vancouver” made the experience a lot more personalized and inclusive reinforcing the balance between engagement and flow.

Photo: Chani Maisonet as Catherine of Aragon in The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the show was how boldly it broke the mold of a traditional musical theatre show. There are few, if any, Broadway shows past or present that lean so heavily into a concert-style format. Six pulled off this style with brilliance partly due to its catchy music that was the heartbeat of the show. The music of the show was smart and witty while embracing emotionally resonant topics. Furthermore the choreography by Ingrouille, resembled that of an actual “girl group,” tailoring every move to each queen’s distinct character.

Each member of the cast was vocally outstanding and their breath control was so impeccable that even the most intense dance numbers did not disrupt a single note. Though the show isn’t sung through, (a refreshing surprise for first-timers), the spoken dialogue helped clarify the plot, making it more accessible than something like Hamilton. The show’s witty lines and clever references to pop icons like Beyoncé kept the humor fresh and relevant. At times, it would have been great if the jokes landed harder with the audience, but overall, they were undeniably sharp. The show is a bold production that not only entertains, but also hints at the exciting future of musical theatre.

Photo: Gaby Albo as Anne Boleyn (center) in The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus.

One of the most special aspects of the show was how each queen brought her own distinctive flair to her performance. Chani Maisonet played Catherine of Aragon with poise and vocal precision. Gaby Albo’s Anne Boleyn was a scene-stealing delight and infused every moment she had on stage with comedic timing and charm. Kelly Denise Taylor brought emotional depth to her performance as Jane Seymour. Danielle Medoza as Anna of Cleves exuded nothing but confidence with her swagger and powerhouse vocals in her song, “Get Down.” Alizé Cruz’s Katherine Howard dazzled with charisma and sharp dance moves, and Taylor Sage Evans, stepping in as Catherine Parr, delivered a graceful and vocally rich performance that tied the show together beautifully.

Equally deserving of the spotlight were “The Ladies in Waiting.” They were the all-female band who shared the stage with the six queens playing live music throughout the show. The group was led by music director and keyboardist, Lizzie Webb, with Emily Davies on bass, Rose Laguana on guitar, and Camila Mennitte Pereya on drums. With every beat and riff, they matched the queens’ energy, adding texture and attitude to the performance. Together, this cast and band formed a seamless unit that made the show an elevated experience.

Photo: Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves in The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Six: The Musical is a unique blend of history, pop culture, and theatre. The show redefines what a night at the theatre can be with its dynamic all-female cast, powerhouse, band, and unapologetic storytelling. The concert-like aspect of the show made it a true spectacle packed with heart, humor, and empowerment. The show does more than entertain, but resonates with audiences by reminding them that reclaiming your story can be powerful. Don’t miss your chance to experience this revolutionary show while it is still in Vancouver, it will leave you feeling empowered, energized, and royal.

Six: The Musical will play at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC from May 13 - 18, 2025. The show is also currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End and on tour in the UK and Australia. SIX is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes with no intermission. As per Broadway Across Canada, the show is recommended for ages 10 and up and children under 5 are not permitted in the theatre. SIX includes flashing lights, strobe effects, theatrical haze, and loud music throughout. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Top Photo: The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus.

