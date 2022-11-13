Review: National Geographic's BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Opens in Vancouver!

Last week, BroadwayWorld was invited to the opening of the newest immersive storytelling exhibit in Vancouver: BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE presented by National Geographic and produced by Paquin Entertainment Group. Taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, the exhibit took us back in time to when Ancient Egypt's youngest pharoh, Tutankhamun, reigned. The experience not only educated us about the time period, but also descended us into a digital version of his tomb. BEYOND KING TUT was unlike anything I've experienced before making it a worthwhile experience.

Although the exhibit features captivating educational information on Ancient Egypt, the main focus of BEYOND KING TUT was Egypt's most famous pharoh, Tutankhamun. As it has been 100 years since the discovery of King Tut's tomb, this experience unraveled all the details of his burial chamber allowing visitors to relive one of the greatest moments in history. The multiple galleries of BEYOND KING TUT tell Tutankhamun's quest of immortality from the stored archives of the National Geographic Society.

The entire experience took approximately one hour to go through. I highly recommend stopping to read and observe everything the exhibit has to offer, as it may seem a bit shorter if you skip through some of the content. Starting from the beginning, a video with a brief history of King Tut is played followed by a magical door opening up leading into the exhibit. I won't spoil the entire exhibit, but to summarize, there was both educational print and digital media throughout with many beautifully constructed large pieces for photo-ops. What made the experience unique was the final room with large-scale projections playing a 23-minute video with graphics stretching wall to wall. Visitors sat both on the benches and on the floor to watch the digital media move throughout the walls telling the story of King Tut.

BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE was a very educational and unique experience. Being only roughly an hour, I recommend it to those of all ages interested in history (especially Ancient Egypt). As the exhibit contains less tactile components and more visual aspects, it may not be suitable for everyone. Regardless, I think that BEYOND KING TUT is worth checking out this holiday season!

National Geographic's BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE is open now in Vancouver until January 8th, 2023. Located at the Vancouver Convention Centre the experience is open Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 8pm (final entry 7pm) and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 9pm (final entry 8pm). Tickets are available by clicking the link below!

Photo credit: Timothy Norris