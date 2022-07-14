Preview: National Geographic Presents: BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE in Vancouver!

A one of a kind experience is coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre this fall! Starting from October 27th, 2022 the National Geographic Society will present BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE. This exhibition will, "bring the magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt" to Vancouver. In partnership with Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive experiences that did "Beyond Van Gogh" and "Beyond Monet," this is something that you don't want to miss!

It has been 100 years since researchers found King Tut's tomb. The exhibition will allow visitors will have the opportunity to remember both his life and the archeological discovery of his tomb. BEYOND KING TUT will take people back in time. With 9 galleries guiding you through a mixed media experience, you will be greeted with breathtaking visuals through projections detailing the life and ruling of a young boy and how he changed Egypt. Exploring the stories of Egyptian Gods such as Anubis and Ra, you will be fully immersed into Ancient Egypt. One of the best parts of the experience is when visitors will descended into King Tut's burial chamber reliving the magical moments of discovery and being greeted by all of his treasures. Of course, this will all be done using projections and images from the storied archives of the National Geographic Society; however, it is very cool regardless. The storytelling and imagery of this exhibit will be unforgettable, so definitely snag tickets while they are still available!

BEYOND KIND TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE presented by the National Geographic Society will be at the Vancouver Convention Centre starting October 27th. Tickets are on sale now and are timed and dated. Advanced purchase is strongly recommended as sellouts are expected. Tickets start at $31.99 for adults and $23.99 for children aged 5-15 (plus ticketing fees). Package rates for families, seniors (on Tuesdays), and groups are available. VIP options available as well including an additional VR experience called "Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb."