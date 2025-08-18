Pop Up Dances Festival to Return in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop Up Dances Festival will return this September, bringing movement and music to unexpected stages across the city. From grand staircases to alleys and garages, this fan-favourite site-specific dance series brings three days of movement back to the Vancouver Public Library and Granville Island!

Find Pop Up Dances Festival on Friday (September 19) for an exciting noon-hour performance and artist talk at the Vancouver Public Library, Central Library. On Saturday or Sunday (September 20 or 21) join dancing hosts Maddy & Mia, who will lead audiences on a walking tour across Granville Island, featuring 5 site-specific dance performances from 5 celebrated artists. Grab a friend and discover familiar urban space animated in new and unexpected ways through live dance and music.

Pop Up Dances Festival 2025 will feature artists: Amok Project, Jhoely Triana, Rebecca Margolick, Josh Cameron & Grace Ritcher, Sophie Dow, Jacalyn Tatro & Eduardo Jiménez Cabrera, and Kaili Che.

Pop Up Dances happens in a mix of indoor and outdoor public spaces. Rain or shine, this Festival promises to delight audiences of all ages. All presentations are free to attend.

Friday, September 19, 2025 at Vancouver Public Library

12 - 1pm | VPL Central Branch, 8th Floor

Saturday & Sunday, September 20, 21, 2025 on Granville Island

On Saturday at 3:30pm / 4:45pm / 6pm

On Sunday at 11:30am / 12:45pm / 2pm