Photos: Pacific Theatre Stages HOW THE WORLD BEGAN

Single and pregnant, Susan Pierce (Meghan Gardiner) touches down in Planview, Kansas in the wake of a devastating tornado. Teaching high school biology in a repurposed trailer, Susan's worldview and Plainview clash when her student Micah (Evan Rein), asks her to recant a comment touching on the validity of creationism. Soon Micah's guardian Gene (Ron Reed), Micah, and Susan face a storm none of them know how to subdue. Pacific Theatre brings Catherine Trieschmann's complex tale of faith, trauma, and conflicting human ideologies to the alley stage.

Director Sarah Rodgers looks forward to pulling a live audience into this ethical and emotional firestorm: "I cannot wait to dig into this powerful play - as I turned each page my stomach was in knots. As it unfolds, I know our audiences will be at the edge of their seats." How The World Began marks Pacific's return to full-house audiences, with masks and vaccine confirmations remaining in place.

The Pacific Theatre stage has been transformed by set designer Jessica Oostergo and lighting designer John Webber into a grassy Kansas plain with a repurposed horse trailer perched on the torn-up earth. With climate-related displacements occurring globally, including here in Vancouver, the play investigates the collective restructuring of a town and its inhabitants in the wake of environmental disaster.

As Susan, Gene, and Micah struggle to understand one another, the reality of Plainview's destruction looms over the classroom, a silent fourth character. Artistic Director Kaitlin Williams programmed How The World Began as part of her first full season in the position without hesitation. "When I read this play, I knew it would be ideal for the Pacific Theatre stage, and I'm delighted that it will mark the return of so many of our celebrated artists - notably Ron Reed on stage and Sarah Rodgers as director. Trieschmann's challenging script, with its deeply human characters, will give our audience lots to talk about after they leave the theatre. We cannot wait to welcome you back and are proud to do so with such a thoughtful and provocative play." How The World Began opens Friday, March 25th and runs until April 16th at Pacific Theatre, 1440 W 12th Ave (at Hemlock), Vancouver, BC. Tickets range from $15 to $36.50. To book, visit pacifictheatre.org or call 604.731.5518

The production features Meghan Gardiner, Evan Rein, and Ron Reed. Directed by Sarah Rodgers. Set Design by Jessica Oostergo. Lighting Design by John Webber. Sound Design by Rick Colhoun. Costume Design by Stephanie Kong. Props Design by Marcus Vaillant. Stage Management by Samantha Pawliuk.

Take an inside look at the production below!

Photo Credits: Diamond's Edge Photography

Pictured: Meghan Gardiner, Evan Rein, and Ron Reed