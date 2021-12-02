OUR FATHERS, SONS, LOVERS AND LITTLE BROTHERS to be Presented at The Firehall Arts Centre
Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers portrays both a rich human life and the violence that took it away.
The Firehall Arts Centre is partnering with Touchstone Theatre and the 2022 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival to present Makambe K Simamba's Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers from Thursday, January 20 to Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Based on the real-life murder of Trayvon Martin and the world premiere production produced by b current Performing Arts, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers is a journey through the unknown, a spiritual inquiry, a protest for all Black life beyond headlines and hashtags to examine the reality of injustice, a prayer for all families left behind, and a promise to the community that all Black lives matter.
Telling the story of a Black teenager and his experience in the afterlife, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers portrays both a rich human life and the violence that took it away. What emerges is a prayer for the bereaved and a proclamation that Black Lives Matter.
Credits for Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers
Written and Performed by: Makambe K Simamba
Directed by: Donna-Michelle St. Bernard
Produced by: Tarragon Theatre and Black Theatre Workshop (Canada) based on the world premiere production produced by b current Performing Arts
Presented by: Firehall Arts Centre, Touchstone Theatre, and the 2022 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival
