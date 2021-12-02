OUR FATHERS, SONS, LOVERS AND LITTLE BROTHERS to be Presented at The Firehall Arts Centre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dec. 2, 2021  

The Firehall Arts Centre is partnering with Touchstone Theatre and the 2022 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival to present Makambe K Simamba's Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers from Thursday, January 20 to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Based on the real-life murder of Trayvon Martin and the world premiere production produced by b current Performing Arts, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers is a journey through the unknown, a spiritual inquiry, a protest for all Black life beyond headlines and hashtags to examine the reality of injustice, a prayer for all families left behind, and a promise to the community that all Black lives matter.

Telling the story of a Black teenager and his experience in the afterlife, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers portrays both a rich human life and the violence that took it away. What emerges is a prayer for the bereaved and a proclamation that Black Lives Matter.

Credits for Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers

Written and Performed by: Makambe K Simamba

Directed by: Donna-Michelle St. Bernard

Produced by: Tarragon Theatre and Black Theatre Workshop (Canada) based on the world premiere production produced by b current Performing Arts

Presented by: Firehall Arts Centre, Touchstone Theatre, and the 2022 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival

