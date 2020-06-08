New Vintage Theatre Presents a Streaming Filmed Production of THE PINK UNICORN

New Vintage Theatre has taken their latest performance off the stage - adapting it to be viewed live in the audience's living rooms.

The theatre company is presenting an online filmed play performance of The Pink Unicorn, from June 3-13.

"We want to keep going, we're just looking at different ways of doing that," Artistic Director Bonnie Gratz told Global News.

"It was an incredible stretch for me as an actor," said Kendra Hesketh, who leads the one-woman show. "First of all even just memorizing an hour and twenty minutes of lines, but then delving into these characters, with the southern accent."

Watch a clip from the production at Global News.

Some battles only a mother can fight. When Trisha Lee's daughter announces "I am not all girl, I am a boy, too", the small town Texas widow's world is upended. Suddenly at odds with her faith and family, Trish must struggle to understand and accept her daughter's truth. Hilarious and heartfelt, The Pink Unicorn explores a mother's boundless love for her child. This acclaimed play, seen on stages throughout North America, features Kelowna favourite Kendra Hesketh, is directed by Bonnie Gratz and will be filmed in a unique, beautiful way by filmmakers in James Alton and Noah Dorsey in collaboration with OSIF. A post-show follow up with the performer, director and special guests concludes each show. This online event is with permission of the author, performer and all artists involved.

Tickets for this online event are $10 and available now from www.newvintage.ca; links for online and post-show talk back will be sent morning of performance day selected.

