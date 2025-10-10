Music On Main's Modulus Festival to Return in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Modulus Festival will return this November, inviting audiences to experience bold ideas, powerful stories, and genre-defying performances that go beyond traditional concerts. Recognized as one of Canada's most important new music events, this year's biennial festival embraces an interdisciplinary approach, combining music, visual arts, immersive installations, and participatory experiences that highlight the vibrancy of Vancouver's creative community.

From November 7-10, 2025, the festival offers four days of transformative performances, interactive textile crafting sessions, and collaborative projects that encourage audiences to imagine and build the future together. This year, the festival emphasizes connection, co-creation, and reflection, providing both intimate and large-scale experiences for audience members.

Festival Highlights:

Building Together II: Acoustic Reactions - A showcase of new sound sculptures, instruments, and sonic objects, opening November 7 and on view throughout the festival at The Roundhouse.

Luddite Land Assembly - Over multiple sessions, audiences contribute to a large-scale, plant-dyed textile installation, guided by The Only Animal Theatre, weaving storytelling, natural dyeing, and creativity into a living work of art. (Tickets on sale soon!)

Resonant Transmutations - A multidisciplinary project by Pedram Baldari and Matt Rahaim, transforming objects of systemic violence into instruments of reflection and healing, blending music, performance, and visual storytelling.

Klavierklang Film Premiere - A cinematic tone poem by Hildegard Westerkamp, performed on screen by Rachel Kiyo Iwaasa, directed by Nettie Wild, and edited by Michael Brockington, celebrates the piano as an extraordinary instrument.

Musical Programming Includes:

Mad in Moonlight: Standing Wave Ensemble, featuring world premieres by Linda Caitlin Smith, Marcus Goddard's arrangement of Terry Riley's Half-Wolf Dances Mad in Moonlight, and tributes to Keith Hamel.

Shelter: Music by Dorothy Chang - A program reflecting the wide emotional spectrum of celebrated composer Dorothy Chang's work, with flute, harp, piano, and cello, performed by Vancouver's finest artists.

Luddite Land Assembly Concert - The Only Animal's project culminates in a concert on Sunday night with music from the land and heart by Tsimka Martin and Michael Red, and songs of rivers, mountains and rainforests by Caley Watts. Audience members may take part in cordage-making with provided materials or simply sit back and listen.

Free Community Events:

Opening Night Celebration - November 7 at The Roundhouse, welcoming all to kick off the festival.

Free Family Concert - Terry Riley's In C on November 9, inviting audiences of all ages to experience live experimental music.

Industry Night - November 9 at the Roundhouse, connecting artists, creators, and music professionals.

Tickets on sale now! Save over 15% and get tickets to 5 concerts and 5 complimentary drink tickets with the Modulus All-Access Package.

Read more about the 2025 Modulus Festival.

Featured Events:

NOVEMBER 7-10 | Roundhouse opening hours

Building Together II: Acoustic Reactions

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7 | 5:30PM

Modulus Festival Opening Party

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7 | 7:30PM

Opening Night Concert

featuring: SJ Kirsch, soprano; Mark McGregor, flute; Adrian Verdejo, guitar; and film premiere of KLAVIERKLANG

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8 | Various times

Luddite Land Assembly Sessions

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8 | 3:00PM

Shelter: Music by Dorothy Chang

featuring: Paolo Bortolussi & Mark Takeshi McGregor, flutes & kick drums; Janelle Nadeau, harp; Nicole Linaksita, piano; and Jonathan Lo, cello

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8 | 7:30PM

Resonant Transmutations

featuring: Instruments by Pedram Baldari and compositions by Matthew Rahaim

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9 | 3:00PM

Free Family Concert: Terry Riley's "In C"

featuring: Music on Main's All-Star Band

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9 | 7:30PM

Luddite Land Assembly Concert

featuring: Tsimka Martin, Michael Red, and Caley Watts

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10 | 7:30PM

Mad in Moonlight

featuring: Standing Wave Ensemble