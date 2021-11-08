Metropolitan Performing Arts Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN This Holiday Season!

Good grief! Follow the antics of good old Charlie Brown as he spends a day pondering the meaning of life. In between kite-flying escapades, baseball games, and failed attempts to win the heart of The Little Red-Haired Girl, he finds support and friendship with Linus, his sister Sally, nemesis Lucy, musical genius Schroeder - and, of course, man's best friend, Snoopy! Fun for the whole family, come see the timeless Peanuts characters come to life in this fun, high-spirited musical.

This production features MPA students ages 12-22 years old who are part of the musical theater program. The show is directed by Dylan Sladky, a 2005 graduate of Vancouver School of Arts and Academics. Music direction by Ian Timmons and choreography by Shannon Jung. "This is a world where even the least likely candidate for Happiness is reminded time and time again that they are not just worthy of it, but that maybe they have more Happiness in their life than they realize. Maybe everyone does. Maybe we all just need to be reminded of it. And maybe that's what makes Charlie Brown such a good man after all." - Dylan Sladky, director

Performances are two weekends only, with limited seating inside the black box theater at Metropolitan Performing Arts. All patrons over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 48 hours of the event. Masks are always required when inside the theater. Seating automatically pads the two seats to the left and right for social distancing, so be sure to order your tickets with your final group counts!

Tickets for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" are $14 (Students/Seniors/Military), $18 (General Admission) and $5 (Arts for All/SNAP). All tickets are $12 on December 12th for the Family Day performance. Pride Night is December 17th where a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Queer Youth Resource Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2:00pm, December 10th - December 19th. Tickets are available online at www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Metropolitan Performing Arts (free parking in parking lot)

6403 E Mill Plain Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98661

Friday, December 10th at 6:30pm

Saturday, December 11th at 2:00pm & 6:30pm

Sunday, December 12th at 2:00pm

Friday, December 17th at 6:30pm

Saturday, December 18th at 2:00pm & 6:30pm

Sunday, December 19th at 2:00pm

Metropolitan Performing Arts (MPA) is a Vancouver-based non-profit academy and community theater that offers professional, technique-driven classes in acting, dance, music, and tech. Their mission is to enrich the community by providing performance and educational opportunities in the live arts. For more information, visit www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org.

Photo Credit: Lara Blair