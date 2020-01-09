Lea Salonga is Coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver for One Night Only

Tony Award winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is bringing her powerful voice and perfect pitch to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre for only one show, Monday, April 13 at 8pm. Now's your chance to experience her formidable talent live and in-person as she returns to the stage embarking on a North American tour.

Lea is now best known for her Tony Award winning performance in the musical, Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses. the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".

She began her career as a child star in the Philippines, making her professional debut in 1978 at the age of seven in the musical The King and I. She went on to star in productions of Annie, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Fiddler on the Roof, The Rose Tattoo, The Sound of Music, The Goodbye Girl, Paper Moon, The Fantasticks and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song on Broadway.

"Thrilled to be back on the road in North America, and all around the world, in 2020", stated Salonga. "We've got a lot of new music, some old favorites, and a few surprises in store. We had so much fun with our incredible sold-out audiences last year, I can't wait to perform at these gorgeous venues and connect with fans new and old in the months to come."

Most recently, Lea received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd with stints in Manila and Singapore. Her 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw record-breaking audiences around the world including North American, Australia and the UK. Currently, Lea serves as a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" including the ratings juggernaut "The Voice Kids".

Date:

Monday, April 13th @8pm

Venue:

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton St. Vancouver

Ticket Prices:

$36 - $125 plus service charges

Tickets:

ticketmaster.ca





