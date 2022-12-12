Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; at Arts Club Theatre Company Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Tomaino - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 67%

Okesia shewchuk - ONCE - The Shop 17%

Laura Krewski - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Christine Bandelow - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre) 4%

Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Clayden - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 43%

Jessica Oostergo - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 22%

Nalo Soyini - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 22%

Cindy Wiebe - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Julia White - ONCE - The Shop 4%

Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sara Mayfield - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 68%

Barbara Tomasic - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 26%

Ian Farthing - ONCE - Renegade Productions 3%

Ian Farthing - ONCE - The Shop 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kaitlin Williams - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 47%

Adam Meggido - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 23%

Daryl Cloran - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Linda McRae - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 7%

Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%

Fred Gray - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 3%

Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0



Best Ensemble Performance

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 32%

KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 26%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre) 21%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 6%

ONCE - Renegade 6%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 3%

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adrien Hodgson - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 76%

Itai Erdal - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%

John Webber - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Jonathan Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Matt Haskins - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 3%

Conor Moore - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 0



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sean Bayntun - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 77%

Steven Greenfield - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 13%

Ken Cormier - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Edette Gagne - ONCE - The Shop 3%

Mary Ancheta - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 0



Best Musical

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 90%

KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

ONCE - Renegade 2%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Canadian College of Performing Arts 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, A NEW QUEER CANADIAN POP/ROCK MUSICAL! - Painted Fern Productions 91%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 9%

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0



Best Performer In A Musical

Jenaya Barker - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 62%

Katrina Teitz - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 33%

Olesia Shewchuk - ONCE - Renegade Productions 2%

Sayer Roberts - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 2%

Michael Bernard - ONCE - The Shop 0

Stewart Adam McKensy - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 0



Best Performer In A Play

Brianna Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 41%

James Yi - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%

Chris Cochrane - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 13%

Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Andrew Macdonald-Smith - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 6%

Farren Timoteo - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Maurice Kimball IV - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club 6%

Jamie Cavanagh - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 3%

Charlie Gallant - BENEVOLENCE - Pacific Theatre 0

Jill Raymond - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0

Sebastian Kroon - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 0



Best Play

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 53%

BENEVOLENCE - Pacific Theatre 13%

MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 10%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 7%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 3%

LOVE & INFORMATION - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0

SECRET LOVE IN PEACH BLOSSOM LAND - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carolyn Rapanos - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 46%

Pam Johnston - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 25%

Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 17%

Amy Ferguson - ONCE - The Shop 8%

Cory Sincennes - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Kevin McAllister - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ava Maria Safai - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 85%

Chengyan Boon - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Chris Daniels - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Ella Wahlström - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 3%

Karin Atkinson - ONCE - The shop 3%

Rick Colhoun - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Mishelle Cuttler - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cole Smuland - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 54%

Meesh QX - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 34%

Kelli Ogmundson - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%

Duke Nolan - ONCE - The Shop 0

