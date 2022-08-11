Kristi Hansen Returns to Citadel Theatre as New Associate Artist

The Citadel Theatre is thrilled to welcome theatre artist, Kristi Hansen, as their new Associate Artist for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 Seasons.

In a 2-year, part-time role, Hansen will lead the RBC Horizon Emerging Artist Program, a professional development program providing mentorship to Alberta's next generation of diverse theatre-makers. Hansen will also work closely with the Citadel's artistic leadership team, consulting on and contributing to a variety of company initiatives, including the Citadel's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and outreach to theatre artists in the community. Previous Associate Artists at the Citadel include Helen Belay, Tai Amy Grauman, and current TD Associate Artistic Director, Mieko Ouchi.

Kristi is the co-founder and co-Artistic Director of The Maggie Tree and the former co-Artistic Producer of Azimuth Theatre where she was also the curator and producer of Azimuth's Expanse Movement Arts Festival. Hansen is a disabled theatre artist with an extensive background in the Canadian theatre scene. Previously seen in Citadel Theatre productions of The Silver Arrow, A Christmas Carol and Alice Through The Looking Glass. She is a member of the Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards Committee, an ensemble member of Teatro la Quindicina, and a board member with CRIPSiE (Collaboratively Radical Integrated Performers Society in Edmonton), the Edmonton Arts Council, and the Edmonton Community Advisory Board for the Telus Storyhive program.

Hansen says on coming into the role, "To be an Associate Artist at the Citadel is a very exciting prospect for me. It's been really amazing to see the work that...all the team does there and to be a small part of that coming in as an Associate Artist. Someone working alongside them in various capacities and getting to see the work that they're doing and understand what it is to run a big organization. I've run smaller organizations so this is a new world for me and what an incredible learning opportunity and hopefully I can be of use to the folks there too."

More information on the Citadel's artistic programs and mentorship can be found at citadeltheatre.com/artists