Interview: Dallas Smith, Camille Stopps, and Joel Stewart on Bringing SOUL’S ROAD to the Screen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vancouver audiences gathered at the Rio Theatre on September 28, 2025 for an exclusive one-night-only screening of SOUL’S ROAD, the new Canadian drama directed by Joel Stewart and starring country music star Dallas Smith in his acting debut. Shot in Alberta and produced by Dept. 9 Studios, the 101-minute feature is a story of self-discovery, redemption, and the healing power of music.

BroadawayWorld was invited to the Vancouver premiere, which included a red carpet and a post-screening Q&A with the cast and director. On behalf of BroadwayWorld, I spoke with Dallas Smith, Camille Stopps, and director Joel Stewart on the red carpet about the experience of bringing SOUL’S ROAD to life.

Written and produced by John K. MacDonald, the film follows disgraced rock star Ronan Garrett (Dallas Smith), who returns to his hometown after nearly a decade away. With fame and fortune behind him, Ronan is left with little more than regret and a determination to make amends with the people he abandoned. Taking a job at the local music store, he rediscovers his love for music, slowly rebuilds trust, and rallies a new band to chase a second chance, this time the right way, and together.

Photo: Dallas Smith in SOUL'S ROAD. Credit: SOUL'S ROAD.

For Dallas Smith, stepping into the world of acting comes after more than two decades as one of Canada’s most celebrated recording artists. As the frontman of Platinum-selling rock band, Default, Smith saw their debut single, “Wasting My Time” become an international hit before transitioning into a record-breaking solo country music career. He has since earned multiple CCMA Entertainer of the Year titles, 21 Gold-certified singles, nine Platinum singles, and four Gold albums, with more than 640 million global streams to date. His Grand Ole Opry debut in 2023 cemented his status as one of country music’s most respected voices.

“My years of shooting music videos helped me feel comfortable with the noise of the crew and the cameras around me,” Smith said of his transition to acting. “That familiarity meant I wasn’t distracted or self-conscious, and I could focus on the role. Acting in SOUL’S ROAD was a whole new experience though, since I had no acting background outside of small parts in music videos, which are a completely different type of performance. It was a lot to take in, but also a really fun experience.”

Smith connected with his character on a deeply personal level. “With Ronan, I connected a lot to his story,” he explained. “When my band, Default, released our first single, it took off globally. I experienced the kind of pressure and attention Ronan faces in the movie, along with the self-destructive patterns that can come with that lifestyle. Anyone in the music business goes through some of that, so I was able to pull from my own experiences to play him.”

Photo: Dallas Smith (left) and Camille Stopps (right) in SOUL'S ROAD. Credit: SOUL'S ROAD.

Opposite Smith, actress Camille Stopps brought both depth and fire to the role of Lindsay Carter, Ronan’s former love interest and the emotional anchor of his return home. Stopps, a graduate of the Canadian Film Centre’s Actors Conservatory, has led projects such as The Love Club for Hallmark and earned acclaim for her performance in the horror thriller, Alive, which won her Best Actress awards at festivals internationally. She has also appeared in series like Reign, Running With Violet, and Murdoch Mysteries.

“This role gave me the chance to explore Lindsay’s intensity and passion, which are expressed so differently from my own life,” Stopps shared. “Personally, I related more to the second half of the film, where there’s more freedom, emotion, and joy, which is closer to who I am. What interested me most was uncovering the pain beneath her emotion, especially in the moments where she feels deeply betrayed and furious at Ronan for forcing her to confront the past. Finding where that lives in me as an actor was a powerful experience.”

Photo: The Cast of SOUL'S ROAD. Credit: SOUL'S ROAD.

Behind the camera, director Joel Stewart guided the production with a steady hand shaped by decades in music and documentary filmmaking. A veteran of concert specials, music videos, and live television, Stewart’s work has been seen on CBC, PBS, CMT, National Geographic, and Amazon. He has collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift, Neil Young, Steve Earle, Gord Downie, and Kevin Costner, and led acclaimed documentary series such as Not Your Daddy’s Country and The Undiscovered Country. In recognition of his contributions to the arts and community, Stewart was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in 2025.

“I had never directed a film before SOUL’S ROAD,” Stewart recalled. “John first showed me an early version of the script back in 1998 or 1999, but our schedules never lined up. Now, all these years later, we’re finally seeing it on the screen. It wasn’t my original vision to bring the story to life. That credit goes to Dept. 9 studios, but I feel very fortunate they asked me to direct. I just hope people enjoy it, and so far, the response has been great!”

Stewart also praised Smith’s debut performance and the collaborative energy of the cast. “This was Dallas’ first film and he’s in nearly every scene, so the workload for him was substantial,” he said. “What made it work was the support of the entire cast. Everyone came together to help, running lines and working through scenes as we set up, which created a strong sense of teamwork. Directors often get too much credit or too much blame, but in this case, it was truly a team effort. I think Dallas did a great job, and I hope audiences see that in his performance.”

With official selections at the Edmonton and Calgary International Film Festivals and a cross-country tour that brought the film to Toronto, Halifax, St. John’s, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver, SOUL’S ROAD has already proven its ability to connect with audiences across Canada. For Dept. 9 Studios, the film reinforces their commitment to Canadian talent and storytelling. For Smith, Stopps, and Stewart, it marks a defining creative milestone, one built on music, memory, and the chance to start again.

SOUL’S ROAD premiered in Vancouver, BC at the Rio Theatre on September 28, 2025. For more information about the film, visit the link below.

Top Photo Credit: SOUL’S ROAD