Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gateway Theatre to Host Free Concert With Star Band As Part Of Culture Days This Month

Join Star Band for their hour-long concert filled with your favourite nostalgic and modern-day hits, and original songs.

Vancouver News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

Gateway Theatre to Host Free Concert With Star Band As Part Of Culture Days This Month

Gateway Theatre is inviting the community to celebrate arts and culture with a free concert by Star Band on September 24. They will be filling the theatre with popular music spanning the past decades that is bound to uplift spirits and bring happiness and joy.

Join Star Band for their hour-long concert filled with your favourite nostalgic and modern-day hits, and original songs. Star Band is a talented six-member band that celebrates pop music in multiple languages including English, Cantonese, Mandarin, and even Japanese. You are in for a musical treat as they will not only be covering songs from artists such as The Carpenters, Cliff Richard, and Teresa Teng, but also performing mash-ups and original songs. As music is a universal language that transcends cultural barriers, everyone can enjoy and experience the fun and buzz of live music at Gateway.

Star Band members include:

· Priscilla So - Lead Vocalist

· Albert Wong - Vocals, Guitar

· Tom Au - Vocals, Electric Guitar

· Ricky Mo - Music Director, Keyboard

· Danny Lai - Bass

· Dominic Lam - Percussion, Wind Instruments

"We are thrilled to be hosting Star Band as part of our national Culture Days celebration this year. It'll be the perfect opportunity to reconnect with one another," said Barbara Tomasic, Director of Artistic Programs. "At Gateway Theatre we believe music is one of the most joyous ways to bring the community together. We can't wait to have audiences join us in the excitement of live music with songs that are sure to have everyone dancing in their seats."

The concert begins at 2 PM (doors 1:15 PM) with a live performance from BC-based Star Band. The afternoon concert is free but reserving your space is highly recommended. Tickets can be reserved at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196819®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgatewaytheatre.com%2Fculture-days-reserve-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Date - September 24, 2022

Location - Gateway Theatre, 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond BC

Time - 2:00-3:00 PM (Doors open 1:15 PM)

Price - Free admission (booking reservation required)

Box office - 604-270-1812

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196819®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgatewaytheatre.com%2Fculture-days-reserve-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ruby Slippers and Pacific Theatre's BENEVOLENCE Opens This MonthRuby Slippers and Pacific Theatre's BENEVOLENCE Opens This Month
September 14, 2022

Gilles Jean leaves his comfortable existence as a Montreal lawyer to return to Benevolence, the small town where he grew up. Grappling with a difficult case and surrounded by his outspoken Union-building mother, his childhood best friend, and a host of familial ghosts, Gilles Jean finds himself at the centre of a moral morass from which no amount of legalese can extract him.
ITSAZOO and Aphotic Theatre Explore Human Complexities in THE CAFE ITSAZOO and Aphotic Theatre Explore Human Complexities in THE CAFE
September 14, 2022

ITSAZOO Productions and Aphotic Theatre, in partnership with PuSh, present the hotly anticipated world premiere of The Café from October 11 – 22, 2022 at 7pm (Monday-Thursday) and 7pm & 9pm (Friday & Saturday) at Kafka's (577 Great Northern Way).
DanceHouse Opens 15th Anniversary Season With DOUBLE MURDER From UK's Hofesh Shechter CompanyDanceHouse Opens 15th Anniversary Season With DOUBLE MURDER From UK's Hofesh Shechter Company
September 14, 2022

DanceHouse presents the Canadian premiere of Hofesh Shechter Company's hypnotic and high-energy double bill Double Murder, on stage October 21 and 22, 2022 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse.
Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023
September 13, 2022

Dita Von Teese has announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along  with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.
The Improv Centre Announces Fall Season Along With New Ensemble MembersThe Improv Centre Announces Fall Season Along With New Ensemble Members
September 12, 2022

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its upcoming Fall season and, after an extensive open call audition process, has introduced its new Ensemble of performers.