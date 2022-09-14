Gateway Theatre to Host Free Concert With Star Band As Part Of Culture Days This Month

Gateway Theatre is inviting the community to celebrate arts and culture with a free concert by Star Band on September 24. They will be filling the theatre with popular music spanning the past decades that is bound to uplift spirits and bring happiness and joy.

Join Star Band for their hour-long concert filled with your favourite nostalgic and modern-day hits, and original songs. Star Band is a talented six-member band that celebrates pop music in multiple languages including English, Cantonese, Mandarin, and even Japanese. You are in for a musical treat as they will not only be covering songs from artists such as The Carpenters, Cliff Richard, and Teresa Teng, but also performing mash-ups and original songs. As music is a universal language that transcends cultural barriers, everyone can enjoy and experience the fun and buzz of live music at Gateway.

Star Band members include:

· Priscilla So - Lead Vocalist

· Albert Wong - Vocals, Guitar

· Tom Au - Vocals, Electric Guitar

· Ricky Mo - Music Director, Keyboard

· Danny Lai - Bass

· Dominic Lam - Percussion, Wind Instruments

"We are thrilled to be hosting Star Band as part of our national Culture Days celebration this year. It'll be the perfect opportunity to reconnect with one another," said Barbara Tomasic, Director of Artistic Programs. "At Gateway Theatre we believe music is one of the most joyous ways to bring the community together. We can't wait to have audiences join us in the excitement of live music with songs that are sure to have everyone dancing in their seats."

The concert begins at 2 PM (doors 1:15 PM) with a live performance from BC-based Star Band. The afternoon concert is free but reserving your space is highly recommended. Tickets can be reserved at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196819®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgatewaytheatre.com%2Fculture-days-reserve-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Date - September 24, 2022

Location - Gateway Theatre, 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond BC

Time - 2:00-3:00 PM (Doors open 1:15 PM)

Price - Free admission (booking reservation required)

Box office - 604-270-1812

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196819®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgatewaytheatre.com%2Fculture-days-reserve-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1