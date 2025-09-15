Firehall Arts Centre to Present Anne Plamondon’s MYOKINE This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Firehall Arts Centre will present Anne Plamondon Productions’ MYOKINE from October 30–November 1, 2025. Performances will take place nightly at 7:30 p.m. at the Firehall Arts Centre, 280 E. Cordova Street, with an opening on Thursday, October 30. A post-show talkback will follow the opening night performance. Tickets start at $25 and are available now.

Inspired by molecules released by the muscles during physical effort—associated with the regeneration of body and mind—Myokine explores movement as a conduit for hope, urgency, and resilience. The choreography illuminates how light and shadow oppose and nourish one another, revealing luminous bursts that emerge only in darkness.

For choreographer Anne Plamondon, these “molecules of hope” represent the body’s and dance’s salvatory role in turbulent times. Through a hypnotic score and a passionate Canadian cast, Myokine becomes a physical, luminous, and profoundly human work that reminds audiences the moving body can heal, unite, and restore purpose.

“Bringing Anne Plamondon and her company to the Firehall is truly an honour,” says Firehall Arts Centre’s Artistic Producer Donna Spencer. “After a career dancing with some of the world’s top ballet and contemporary choreographers, Anne moved into creation and choreography. She has collaborated with Vancouver’s Crystal Pite, taught at Arts Umbrella and many other prestigious schools, and is known to Vancouver audiences for her work with Rubber Band Dance. I look forward to sharing her work with our audiences.”

Tickets start at $25 and are available at firehallartscentre.ca or by calling 604-689-0926.