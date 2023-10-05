Firehall Arts Centre Presents ETUAPTMUMK/TWO-EYED SEEING: WAYS OF BEING AND SEEING, November 2-5

The Firehall present The Only Animal's Etuaptmumk/Two-Eyed Seeing: Ways of Being and Seeing from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 5 in partnership with Vancouver Moving Theatre as part of the 20th annual Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival.

Knowledge is story. But what happens when the stories are lost? Where do we turn to understand what we value? What leads the way? And how do we find the words in a language we do not speak?

Etuaptmumk/Two-Eyed Seeing is a gathering of stories that can lead us on our climate journey, offering guidance from Indigenous Knowledge Keepers to anyone who wishes to understand their role in the complexity of the Anthropocene.

Etuaptmumk/Two-Eyed Seeing: Ways of Being and Seeing is a concept created by a leading environmental voice in Unama'ki (Cape Breton) – Mi'kmaq Elder Advisor Albert Marshall. He describes Etuaptmumk as “learning to see from one eye with the strengths of Indigenous knowledge and ways of knowing, and from the other eye with the strengths of Western knowledge and ways of knowing… and learning to use both these eyes together, for the benefit of all.”

Guided by principles of Etuaptmumk/Two-Eyed Seeing, artist, writer and storyteller Rosemary Georgeson (Sahtu Dene/Coast Salish) and activist, performance artist and community facilitator Lara Aysal (Anatolia/Turkey) embark on a journey to bring Indigenous knowledge and Western knowledge into a dialogue on the climate crisis.

Over the course of three days, Indigenous Knowledge Keepers will lead four circles of conversation with Elders, activists and academics, bearing witness to the impact of the human environmental destruction of Mother Earth, through stories of water, air, fire, and earth. On Sunday, the public will be invited to join a reflection on what was shared in the circles, through embodied, creative activities guided by Rosemary Georgeson and Lara Aysal.

In a time when the climate crisis has paralyzed so many of us, Etuaptmumk reminds us that we do have a compass for this journey and that we can imagine a different reality together. As Elder Albert Marshall says, “The fundamental basis of any relationship is an exchange of stories.”

In the next stage of the development of Etuaptmumk/Two-Eyed Seeing, Rosemary and Lara will use a guided theatre creation process to transform the dialogue from these circles into stories that remember and reimagine how we can make sense of our lives, as we walk towards climate justice and remember the wisdom that we will carry forward to future generations.

Credits for Etuaptmumk/Two-Eyed Seeing: Ways of Being and Seeing

Facilitators: Rosemary Georgeson and Lara AysalHost: Kimi Haxton (Potowatomi)Participants: Bob Baker (Squamish Ancestral name is S7aplek, Hawaiian name is Lanakila), Harold Joe (Xulputstun), sχɬemtəna:t St'agid Jaad Audrey Siegl, Les Nelson (Tsts-Tsip, "Big Bird"), and Heather LamoureuxSupported by: Vancouver Foundation, City of Vancouver, Province of British Columbia, BC Arts Council, Real Estate Foundation BC, UBC Partnership Recognition and Exploration Fund

For more information on The Firehall, please visit the following platforms:

Website: www.firehallartscentre.ca.