Firehall Arts Centre Introduces COVID Compassion Pricing

The Firehall Arts Centre announced today a new ticket pricing structure to accommodate patrons whose budgets have been affected by the global pandemic.

The COVID Compassion Pricing will range from $15 to $35 for all performances. If patrons can afford a $35 ticket, they can choose to pay that; if $15 is more financially feasible, patrons can choose that ticket price or any other amount up to $35. Performances at the Firehall Arts Centre take place Tuesdays to Sundays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm. The matinee performances on Wednesdays at 1:00pm will remain a Pay-What-You-Will admission.

"In the wake of this ongoing global pandemic, the need for the arts and creative expression is becoming more and more vital," says Artistic Producer Donna Spencer. "The arts lift our spirits, stimulate our imaginations, and allow us to escape from day-to-day realities. Only live performance can create connections between audiences and artists, creating a truly unique one-of-a-kind experience. We know some of our audiences have been impacted economically and emotionally by COVID-19 and we don't want them to miss out on a night at the theatre because ticket prices might be beyond their current budgets, so we have introduced a COVID Compassion Pricing where patrons can select from sliding scale ticket pricing. And if things are going well for you financially, we kindly ask you to consider paying it forward by making a donation to help subsidize tickets for others."

Located in a heritage fire station that was built in 1906, the Firehall Arts Centre is one of the most unique cultural institutions in Vancouver, producing and presenting theatre that is innovative, eclectic, and thought-provoking. As the Firehall Arts Centre safely welcomes audiences of 50 back into its theatre for a reimagined, socially distanced season, we continue to follow Health and Safety measures to ensure audiences, artists, and staff remain safe during all performances. Physical distancing rules are strongly encouraged, in addition to wearing a face mask/covering at all times. Face masks will be available for sale at the door.

For more information on the Firehall Arts Centre, please visit www.firehallartscentre.ca.

