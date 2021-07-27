Eastside Arts Society Launches New Annual Event: CREATE! Arts Festival

Eastside Arts Society announces the launch of an innovative, annual art-making event, the CREATE! Arts Festival, taking place outdoors this year at Woodland Park and several Eastside studios on the weekend of August 21 and 22, 2021.

A new community initiative from EAS, CREATE! Arts Festival will bring together local artists and the community to explore, learn, and create art together through a series of affordable and accessible workshops for adults and children and a public-participation art installation. Attendees can choose from a large variety of artistic mediums, including jewellery, ceramics, printmaking, glass blowing, painting, and much more.

"With the Eastside Culture Crawl celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and continuing to grow in popularity, we increasingly hear from the public of their desire to explore the art-making process in a meaningful way directly with professional artists," says Esther Rausenberg, Executive and Artistic Director of EAS. "For many of our Crawl attendees, they want to see more than just the completed work of art; they also want to experience how it's made and seek to participate in the creative process themselves. The public's curiosity has inspired us to develop a summer festival that offers unique and engaging opportunities to learn how to create art."

On Saturday, August 21, the inaugural festival will offer 40 art-making workshops taught by 11 artists, including Grace Lee (eikcam ceramics), Christine Moulson, Mat Holmstrom, Beata Kacy, Denise Wilson (Bronsino Leather), Krista Johnson, Haisla Collins, Naomi Yamamoto, Chantal Cardinal, Lori Goldberg, and Amberlie Perkin (Kids Workshop). Workshops for adults are recommended for those aged 16+ and kids workshops are recommended for those aged 6+. All workshops will be hosted outdoors at Woodland Park (705 Woodland Drive).

On Sunday, August 22, workshops will be hosted at several Eastside studios, including at Terminal City Glass Co-op (1191 Parker St), with Bruce Inglis & Edge City Woodworking at The Mergatroid Building (975 Vernon Dr), and Georgina Lohan Studio (1161 Parker St).

The festival will feature a free community art installation on August 21, facilitated by artist Amy Walker, with a limited rotating capacity in alignment with COVID protocols. Participants will be asked to create a piece of art based on their vision for the local community, with each creation added to the installation over the course of the day. Also part of this year's festivities is the return of EAS' popular summer event, Art! Bike! Beer! Crawl Fundraiser. There will be a beer or non-alcoholic + goodies tote auction (open online from July 24 to August 21, 2021) and a self guided public art tour for tote buyers on August 22. For more information, visit: 32auctions.com/artbikebeercrawl.

Designed to reconnect and engage communities left isolated during the pandemic, CREATE! Arts Festival will serve to deepen the connection between the public and local Eastside artists, while also expanding opportunities for artists year-round.

The CREATE! Arts Festival is made possible through the generous support of the Vancouver Foundation, BC Community Gaming Grants, the BC Arts Council's Project Assistance: Pivot Program, Opus Art Supplies, and community sponsor Alternative Creations Studio.

Entry into CREATE! Arts Festival is limited to 10 registered participants per workshop due to COVID safety protocols. Participation in the public art installation is free, however capacity will be limited as per COVID guidelines. Workshops are $25 ($10 for the children's workshop). For more information and workshop registration, visit createartsfestival.ca.