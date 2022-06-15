Eastside Arts Society Expands Annual Art-Making Summer Event: CREATE! Arts Festival

Eastside Arts Society (EAS) announces the 2nd annual CREATE! Arts Festival an innovative, multi-disciplinary and interactive art-making event, taking place outdoors at Strathcona Park on July 23rd and at several Eastside studios on July 24th, 2022.

Now in its second year, CREATE! Arts Festival will bring together local artists and the community to explore, learn, and create art together through a series of affordable and accessible workshops for adults and children, public art activities and art demonstrations. Attendees can choose from a large variety of artistic mediums, including ceramics, printmaking, glass fusing, poetry, painting, bookbinding, music and much more.

"Last year we piloted the 1st CREATE! festival and were thrilled at the response where all workshops sold out in days", says Esther Rausenberg, Executive and Artistic Director of EAS. "Clearly there's a desire for many individuals to experience making art and seeking new ways to participate in the creative process themselves. The public's curiosity has inspired us to continue delivering this summer festival that offers unique and engaging opportunities to learn how to create art."

On Saturday, July 23rd, the festival will offer 51 visual and performing art-making workshops taught by Eastside artists, including Eri Ishii, Russell Wallace, Christine Moulson, Naomi Yamamoto, Chantal Cardinal, S^yowah, Megan Majewski, and Amberlie Perkin (Kids Workshop). Workshops are suitable for a variety of ages and interested attendees can check the website for fuller details. All Saturday workshops are hosted outdoors at Strathcona Park (857 Malkin Ave).

New this year; CREATE! features an Art Zone with 3 Public Art Activities by Bruce Walther (mosaics), Richard Tetrault (painting) and Serena Chu (drawing), Art Demonstrations by Matthew Holmstrom (ceramics), Madeleine Chaffee (textiles) and Naomi Steinberg (storytelling); plus licensed beer, wine and cider service by Strange Fellows Brewing and food from Melt City, Johnny's Pops, Camion Cafe, Scavenger Coffee & Bistrovan food trucks. Come and spend the day on site!

On Sunday, July 24th, 12 art-making workshops will be hosted at several Eastside studios, including at Terminal City Glass Co-op (1191 Parker St), Grace Lee (eikcam ceramics), Aja Billas, and Bruce Inglis & Edge City Woodworking at The Mergatroid Building (975 Vernon Dr).

Part of this year's festivities on Sunday is the in-person return of EAS' popular summer event, the Art! Bike! Beer! Crawl Fundraiser. Participants will bike or walk to visit 3 of 9 participating breweries for a pint or flight at each and the event will conclude with a wrap party at Strange Fellows Brewing. In addition to beer tastings at a total of 4 breweries, participants get to take in art and also have a chance to win some amazing door prizes from event partners. Participating breweries include: Bomber Brewing, Callister Brewing, East Van Brewing, Luppolo Brewing, Off the Rail Brewing, Parallel 49 Brewing, Storm Brewing, Strathcona Beer and Strange Fellows Brewing (19+ event). Event partners: Bowen Island eBikes, Flourist Bakery, The Cultch, Ollie Quinn, East Van Jams, Blueprint, Mobi by Shaw Go, Race Face, Licker Geospatial.

CREATE! Arts Festival is designed to deepen the connection between the public and local Eastside artists, while also expanding opportunities for artists year-round. The CREATE! Arts Festival is made possible through the generous support of the City of Vancouver, the Province of British Columbia, Canadian Heritage/Government of Canada, Vancouver Foundation, Herschel Supply Co., Opus Art Supplies, Ruth & David Group, Westcoast Reduction, Strathcona Business Improvement Association, the Stonehouse Team, Strange Fellows Brewing, Westbank/Crombie REIT, Las Casa Gelato and Alternative Creations Studio.

Workshops tickets are $30 per workshop ($10 for the Kids Workshop) and includes access to the Art Zone. General Admission tickets are $5/children 12 and under are free which includes access to the Art Zone (does not include any workshops).

The Art, Bike Beer Crawl fundraiser is $50 (19+ only). For more information and tickets, visit createartsfestival.ca.