Chor Leoni Sets New Dates For PopCappella II and First MYVoice Rehearsals

In response to the current situation with Covid-19, Chor Leoni Men's Choir announces new dates for PopCappella II. The popular concert for lovers of pop and choral music alike will now be on stage June 25 and 27 at 5pm and 8pm, originally scheduled for March 4 and 5. Up next as part of the 30th anniversary season, A Sound Like This: Leonids & Chor Leoni, on stage May 12 and 13, and The VanMan Summit Concert, on stage May 14. The men's choir has also announced new rehearsal start dates for the MYVoice program - now starting February 28 for Surrey participants and March 1 for Vancouver, North Shore, and Burnaby attendees.

With PopCappella II moving to the summer, audiences will have the opportunity to celebrate the season in style at St. Andrew's-Wesley with state of the art lighting and sound, a full band, and new arrangements of popular favourites. The top of the charts program features arrangements of songs by The Weeknd, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Cliff, A-ha, Caribou, Tegan and Sara, Judy Garland, Indigo Girls, and Avicii.

Chor Leoni's annual MYVoice program is open to those aged 12-22 who want to sing in a male choir and experience the transformative power of choral singing. Participants of the free program will attend weekly rehearsals with one of Vancouver's top choral instructors in one of four rehearsal locations around the Lower Mainland, enjoy workshops with Chor Leoni's Artistic Director Erick Lichte, meet new friends, and perform onstage at The Chan Centre as part of Vancouver's major male choral festival, The VanMan Choral Summit.

Tickets and information for Popcappella II, A Sound Like This: Leonids & Chor Leoni, and The VanMan Choral Summit, as well as registration for MYVoice at: chorleoni.org

Chor Leoni adheres to all COVID Public Health Orders, including required masking and proof of double vaccination. For a full list of Chor Leoni's COVID protocols, visit the website HERE.