Chor Leoni Sets 2025/26 Season of Live and Digital Concerts

Chor Leoni announces its 2025/26 season of powerful and moving concert experiences – on Vancouver stages from November 2025 through May 2026. Over the course of the season, Vancouver audiences will be treated to four carefully curated concert programs, with programming spanning ancient melodies, reimagined pop favourites, and timeless choral treasures.

Chor Leoni’s 34th season boasts 13 performances from the organization’s 65-voice volunteer choir, 18 world premieres, the return of The Leonids - their nine-voiced professional ensemble, two free choral programs for young singers, and one free program for pre-professional singers. To complement their live performances, Chor Leoni will continue to share their popular Concert Films, which are free with RSVP. Chor Leoni is also proud to announce their inaugural Amplify Artist in Residence - northern Indigenous multi-disciplinary artist, Miranda Currie, whose works will be premiered at The Big Roar in May 2026.

“Through song, Chor Leoni strives to build connections and a deeper understanding of what brings us together,” says Artistic Director Erick Lichte. “These four concert programs embody everything that Chor Leoni strives for, pairing newly commissioned pieces and arrangements with beloved favourites and treasured traditions, a joyous celebration of the singing community in Vancouver and beyond, and so much more. We hope you’ll join us.”

Chor Leoni’s 2025/26 Season includes:

The Songs Will Remain

34th Annual Remembrance Day Concerts

November 11, 2025 at 2pm and 5pm

St. Andrew’s-Wesley United

Join Chor Leoni for their 34th annual Remembrance Day Concerts, a moving experience that invites reflection, meditation, and hope for a better world. This November 11, the soaring voices of the choir will ring out in the beautiful space at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United, honouring the fallen through a unique blend of classical, folk, and pop music as well as evocative readings. Step into a thoughtful emotional space where tradition meets current perspectives, sorrow meets solace, and remembrance opens the door to peace. Chor Leoni will be joined by santour player Saina Khaledi, pianist Tina Chang, organist Michael Dirk, and trumpeter Katherine Evans for these performances.

Christmas with Chor Leoni

December 18, 2025 at 7:30pm, December 19, 2025 at 5pm and 8pm, and December 20, 2025 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm

St. Andrew’s-Wesley United

Shimmering harmonies, immersive lighting, cherished carols, and more are wrapped together in one of Vancouver’s most popular holiday experiences: Christmas with Chor Leoni. Traditional songs in bright new arrangements, world premieres, and familiar musical guests including pianists Karen Lee-Morlang and Tina Chang, harpist Vivian Chen, violinist Cameron Wilson, guitarist Keith Sinclair and santour player Saina Khaledi, come together this December to evoke all the mystery, wonder, and sparkling joy of the season. Join Chor Leoni as they celebrate the holidays and revel in the spirit of the season through song.

PopCappella

March 6, 2026 at 7:30pm, March 7, 2026 at 3:30pm and 7:30pm

St. Andrew’s-Wesley United

PopCappella returns to St. Andrew’s-Wesley United! Enjoy Chor Leoni’s signature pop-choral mix at one of Vancouver's most iconic venues. Experience high-impact harmonies and dazzling lights, all backed by a band of Vancouver’s finest players: pianist Ken Cormier, percussionist Liam MacDonald, bassist Laurence Mollerup, and guitarist Keith Sinclair. Enjoy bespoke arrangements of classics by The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, Sara Bareilles, the B-52’s, and more, sung as only Chor Leoni can. Bring your friends and experience a thrill like no other!

The Big Roar

May 8, 2026 at 7:30pm and May 9, 2026 at 1:00pm

The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

The Big Roar takes the Chan Centre stage, louder and grander than ever before! These two unforgettable concerts offer something for everyone, from the polished close harmonies of just nine voices to the thrilling, inimitable roar of 300 singers. Witness the magic of The Leonids, Chor Leoni’s professional ensemble of world-class singers that only come together once a year, and experience the warmth of the soaring voices of Chor Leoni as each ensemble performs their solo sets. Then, celebrate Vancouver’s thriving singing community as these two ensembles are joined by Chor Leoni’s MYVoice youth choirs, the young PRÉLUDE singers, and the participants of the Emerging Choral Artist Program, as well as two of the province’s finest high school choirs. Join Chor Leoni for an inspiring, joy-filled concert experience that showcases the next generation of choral artists.

Ticket packs for Chor Leoni’s 2025/26 season are now on sale at chorleoni.org. Special pricing available for those 35 and under. Single tickets go on sale October 1, 2025.

About Chor Leoni (chorleoni.org)

Known internationally and loved locally, JUNO-nominated Chor Leoni is recognized as one of the vanguard choirs in North America. Led by Artistic Director Erick Lichte, Vancouver’s Singing Lions have enriched and transformed people’s lives through singing for 34 years. With stylistic grace and an adventurous spirit, Chor Leoni performs in many languages, styles and genres, always aiming to communicate, engage, and entertain. Chor Leoni’s many endeavours have made it one of Canada’s most active and engaging volunteer choirs.