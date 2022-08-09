Chor Leoni Announces 31st Season Of Live And Digital Concerts

Chor Leoni has announced their striking 2022/23 season, beginning with their 31st Remembrance Day Concerts in November 2022. Vancouver audiences will be treated to six concert offerings that highlight the talent, passion, and heart of the 67-voice choir. To complement their live performances, Chor Leoni will also continue to share their popular Digital Concert Experiences, which are free with RSVP.

"This season explores themes of connection, hope, and the transformative power of music," says Artist Director Erick Lichte. "The singers of Chor Leoni are eager to return to the stage and create a space where all audiences can experience the magic and joy of choral singing as a community."

The 31st season features the return of beloved traditions, including Christmas with Chor Leoni and PopCappella III, as well as collaborations with some of Vancouver's top musicians, and the return of their professional ensemble, The Leonids. The concerts will also feature new commissions and more than 15 world premieres, including brand new works by Canadian composers Robyn Jacob, Chris Sivak, and Laura Hawley.

Those who want to attend multiple events will benefit from new flexible ticket packs, and the choir looks forward to further broadening its audience with a new 35-and-under discount.

"We're proud to welcome our audience back into our gorgeous home, St. Andrew's Wesley United, for another wonderful season," adds Lichte. "Our concert home has become one of Canada's premiere choral venues and the perfect place to welcome audiences from around the world."

Ticket packs for Chor Leoni's 2022/23 season are now on sale at chorleoni.org until September 28, 2022.