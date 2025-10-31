Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet Will Embark on 2026 BC Tour to Vancouver and Powell River

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet has announced the presentation of a double header, as part of its 2026 BC Tour, with the monumental favourite Carmina Burana, featured alongside the evocative West Coast premiere of the Indigenous-led T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods, on stage February 9 & 10, 2026 at 7:30pm, at The Centre Vancouver (777 Homer St). This mesmerizing performance experience marks the Company’s first touring production to Vancouver, aside from their annual Nutcracker presentation with Ballet BC, since their critically acclaimed premiere of Going Home Star - Truth and Reconciliation in 2016.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale. Audiences enjoy 20% off tickets until October 24 only with code RWB20.

“We are thrilled to be reunited with Vancouver audiences this winter to present one of RWB’s most popular and sought after works, Carmina Burana, alongside the West Coast premiere of the landmark production, T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods, from one of Canada’s most visionary emerging choreographic talents, Cameron Fraser-Monroe,” says Christopher Stowell, RWB Artistic Director. “This compelling program of two striking contemporary ballet works is wrought with passion and intensity that showcase the incredible artistry of our dancers. It is an immense privilege to present this powerful, hypnotic, and visually stunning double bill to our beloved West Coast audiences.”

A signature work in RWB’s repertoire, Carmina Burana fuses bold, athletic movement with Carl Orff’s thunderous and evocative score to create a visceral experience that transcends traditional storytelling. Argentine choreographer Mauricio Wainrot’s artfully-staged vignettes capture the spirit of the orchestral masterpiece celebrating community and the joys of life. This high-octane work demands everything of its dancers as they move as one powerful organism, showcasing the sensual and explosive vitality of the company of artists, from its iconic opener Fortuna I, frequently heard in Hollywood film scores and ad jingles, through to stirring finale Fortuna II. Originally commissioned by the Royal Ballet of Flanders in Belgium in 1998, and given its Canadian premiere by the RWB in 2002, Carmina Burana is a stand-out favourite in the Company’s repertoire.

T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods marks the first time in the Company’s history that the entire roster of creators is lead by Indigenous artists. Choreographed by Fraser-Monroe, T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods is based on a traditional tale from the creator’s home, the Tla’amin Nation in southwestern BC -- and honours the rich legacy of oral tradition. Narrated in both English and Ayajuthem by 94-year old Elder Elsie Paul, the story follows a fearless young woman who sets out to rescue her sister from T’əl - a dark figure who steals children under the cover of night. The Indigenous-led creative team features a score by JUNO-nominated, Two-Spirit cellist and composer Cris Derksen, and stunning costumes by New York-based Navajo designer and Yale-alumnus Asa Benally.

“Bringing together these diverse Indigenous voices behind a piece of my family’s history [was] a dream come true,” says Fraser-Monroe. “With each of us grounded in connection to community, and elevated by technical training in our craft, I couldn’t [have asked] for a better team of creatives.”