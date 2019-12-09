BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards Update: NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars Leads Best Musical

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vancouver:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Adam Charles - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 52%

Caden Burghart - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 19%

James Hussen - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 12%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Nick Fontaine - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 40%

Raugi Yu - WIZARD OF OZ - The Cultch 24%

Seth Gordon Little - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 23%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Adam Beggs - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 27%

Josh Osborne - JERUSALEM - United Players of Vancouver 21%

Rob Stover - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 11%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Andrew McNee - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 28%

Adam Henderson - JERUSALEM - United Players 14%

Jovanni Sy - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessie Chan - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 21%

Paige Fraser - CABARET - Studio 58 18%

Miranda Croft - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 14%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Thailey Roberge - MATILDA - Arts Club Theatre Company 30%

Stephanie Liatopoulos - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 23%

Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink 18%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Ahnika Barber - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Emerald Pig Production 29%

Julia Chayko - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 21%

Martha Ansfield-Scrase - JERUSALEM - United Players 18%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Jill Raymond - HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 27%

Jennifer Lines - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 16%

Ghazal Azarbad - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 14%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 59%

Nicol Spinola - 9 TO 5 - Cap U Theatre 21%

Damon Bradley Jang - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 20%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Tracey Power - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 60%

Jonathan Purvis - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 40%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Christina Sinosich - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 47%

Sarah Barber - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 37%

Chris Roberts & Linda O' Donavan - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 16%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Cory Sincennes - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 43%

Mara Gotler - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 39%

Alaia Hamer - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 34%

Faith Toronchuck - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 21%

Brad Dewar - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 16%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

James Macdonald - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 100%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Miles Lavkulich - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 36%

Kathleen Duborg - JERUSALEM - United Players 32%

Kayt Roth - CLIFFHANGER - Metro Theatre 19%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Lois Anderson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 28%

Sarah Rodgers - GOOD NIGHT DESDEMONA GOOD MORNING JULIET - United Players 19%

Johnna Wright - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 15%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 41%

SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 24%

BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 16%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Chris King - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 51%

Timothy Tucker - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 18%

Adam Darts - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 18%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Angus Kellett - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 59%

Sean Bayntun - HERRINGBONE - Patrick Street Productions 41%

Best New Work (Professional)

HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 59%

GROSS MISCONDUCT - Gateway Theatre 29%

LE SOULIER - Théâtre la Seizième 13%

Best Play (Professional)

HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 39%

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 18%

BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Omanie Elias & Mike Balser - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 53%

Omanie Elias - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 26%

Todd Parker - JERUSALEM - United Players 22%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Heipo C.H. Leung - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 50%

Ted Roberts - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 50%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Michael Hewitt - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 51%

Chimerik - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 49%

Best Touring Show

RENT - Broadway Across Canada 55%

GLORY - Gateway Theatre 45%

Theatre of the Year

Theatre Under The Stars 24%

Fraser Valley Stage 21%

Vancouver International Fringe Festival 16%

