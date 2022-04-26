Boca Del Lupo presents VR Salon, May 11th to 14th, at The Fishbowl on Granville Island. #100 - 1398 Cartwright Street.

Boca del Lupo presents VR Salon with two suites of work from inspirational creators working within immersive mediums. Curated with an eye to stimulating the imagination of both audiences and local artists, these four projects highlight what VR does best.

Suite 1 (S1)

Passenger (Australia)

Directed by Isobel Knowles and Van Sowerwine

Produced by Film Camp. 10 mins

360 degree stop-motion VR film that tells the story of arriving in a new country to live. Your taxi driver, himself a migrant to Australia, navigates the new terrain with you, acting as your guide while also revealing small parts of his own story.

Sitting in the back of a taxi, driving through the dark, you gradually piece together your story, abstracted and dream-like, as you progress into the quiet shock of a new world.

Traveling While Black (Canada, USA)

Directed by Roger Ross Williams with collaborating directors Félix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphaël

Produced by Felix & Paul Studios. 20 mins

An immersive virtual reality documentary experience about the risks faced by blacks on the road in mid-20th Century America, and the safe spaces as listed in the famous guide, The Green Book, where they could eat and sleep.

Suite 2 (S2)

Marco & Polo Go Round (Canada, Belgium)

Directed by Benjamin Steiger Levine

Produced by Item 7 and Belga Productions. 14 mins

A comedic love story with a very surreal twist. A couple confronts the difficulties in their relationship as gravity turns on its head and their world literally falls apart around them.

Dinner Party (USA)

Co-production by Telexist, RYOT, and Skybound

A 3D virtual reality experience based on the true story of Betty and Barney Hill, an interracial couple who in 1961 reported the first nationally known UFO abduction.

"As a company steeped in the traditions of live performance, we don't see Virtual Reality as a replacement for live theatre, music or dance, but we do see it having a place in the creative landscape and it does do some things unique well, empathy is one of them. As you will see in projects like Travelling While Black, VR has the ability to place you in someone else's shoes in a profound and transformative way." Sherry J Yoon, Artistic Director

"What I love about VR is that it is the first digital technology that has real simpatico with live performance. One way of defining cinema is that it is the art of framing something for an audience, while VR is the art of capturing the attention of an audience. Much like live performance, in VR there is no behind the camera, it's about creating a world for the audience and then using all the tricks of the trade to draw their attention to the important elements necessary in telling the story. In this way, I think live performance creators are uniquely suited to working in this medium." Jay Dodge, Artistic Producer

LivePerformance360 is curated by Sherry J Yoon, Artistic Director at Boca del Lupo in consultation with Jo Mangan, CEO of Performance Corporation.

In addition to the curated series, LP360 is investigating the intersections of live performance and immersive technology including commissioning content created by performing artists for audiences, promoting 360 video as a powerful tool connecting festival presenters and touring artists, and exploring the dynamic possibilities for VR as an avenue for access to live performance for individuals in remote communities and/or with other circumstances that may impede their ability to attend a live event.

More information: Live Performance 360 - Boca del Lupo

LivePerformance360 is a project of Boca del Lupo based in Vancouver BC, Canada and operating from the Fishbowl on Granville Island on the unceded territory of the xʷməθkwəy?"əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl?"ílwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) people.

Price: $10 each show

@ The Fishbowl on Granville Island

#100 - 1398 Cartwright St Vancouver BC V6H 3R9