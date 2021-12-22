BWW Review: Gateway Theatre's A BROADWAY HOLIDAY Spreads Cheer This Christmas!

The month of December brings many things that we all love. From warm Christmas drinks to time gathering with family, the joyfulness of the season does not stop. This holiday theatre season, Gateway Theatre presents a show that will add more happiness to this busy time of year. A BROADWAY HOLIDAY will play at the Gateway Theatre in Richmond, BC from December 16th to 23rd. In addition to in-person performances, A BROADWAY HOLIDAY will also have a video on-demand stream available for purchase from December 18th to 23rd for audiences to enjoy in the comfort of their own home. I had the pleasure of watching one of the video on-demand streams with my family and it was the perfect show to get us in the Christmas spirit!

Created by Christopher King and Barbara Tomasic, A BROADWAY HOLIDAY is a compilation of several holiday-oriented hits from Broadway shows that will have audiences singing along! The show is musically directed by Jenny Anderson, stage directed by Barbara Tomasic, and performed by seven very talented singer/musicians. The multitalented cast was comprised of Jenny Anderson, Devon Busswood, Sean Hara, Tim Howe, Catriona Murphy, Alexander Nicoll, and Gabirelle Rutman. I was very impressed by their talent as their voices and musicality on their instruments was impeccable. Some of the instruments played in the show include the violin, banjo, guitar, cello, drums, and accordion.

This show is a dream for any theatre lover as the cast covered holiday songs from Broadway shows such as White Christmas, Let It Snow, and Sleigh Ride. Along with the well-known Christmas hits, A BROADWAY HOLIDAY also sang some of my personal favorites such as "What Baking Can Do" from the musical Waitress, "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast, and "My Favourite Things" from The Sound of Music. A BROADWAY HOLIDAY is the perfect show to enjoy with family as everyone is bound to know be familiar with at least one song that is sung.

Overall, A BROADWAY HOLIDAY was a worthwhile watch that I recommend do all that are looking for something festive to see with family. Whether in-person or through video on-demand, this show will not disappoint leaving you satisfied and ready for the holiday season!

A BROADWAY HOLIDAY is playing till December 23rd at the Gateway Theatre in Richmond, BC. Showtime is 8PM nightly except Sundays and Mondays. The video on-demand stream is available for purchase from December 18 at 12 PM to December 23 at 11:59 PM. For more information about tickets please visit http://www.gatewaytheatre.com/broadway-holiday.