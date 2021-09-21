BC Culture Days Kicks Off With RE:GENERATE Video Series

BC Culture Days will kick off its month-long celebration of arts and culture across B.C. with the official launch of a new online video series, RE:GENERATE, at culturedays.ca/bc on September 24, 2021.

The series will showcase the creative resilience of five remote or rural B.C. communities, as they adapt to COVID-19 restrictions and re-emerge with inspiring ideas for the future. Each week of the month-long event, several new videos will be released online, featuring event coverage and interviews from one of five communities - Prince Rupert, Bella Coola, Sooke, Salmon Arm, and Kimberley.

Culture Days raises the awareness, accessibility, participation, and engagement of Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities. It is a collaborative movement dedicated to providing free, hands-on, and interactive arts and culture activities across Canada.

For more information on how to take part in BC Culture Days - including live streaming options as well as an enhanced registration system that has made it even easier for participants to plan and share their events in 2021 - or to sign up for the BC Culture Days newsletter, visit culturedays.ca/bc.