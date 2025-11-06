BAKING TIME Returns to Presentation House Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Presentation House Theatre will present the return of Baking Time from November 28 through December 7, 2025, marking the production’s eighth run at the North Vancouver venue. The award-winning theatre piece for young audiences combines puppetry, music, and live baking in an interactive performance that has become a seasonal tradition for families.

In the production, bakers Bun and Bap set out to create a new recipe, only to animate an over-yeasted dough named Yeasty Beasty, which sets off a series of comic chases through imaginative landscapes.

Baking Time was originally developed in 2002 as a collaboration between Presentation House Theatre and the UK’s Oily Cart Theatre. The project was co-created by Kim Selody and Tim Webb, who explored how children respond to sensory experiences in theatre. “We began with the idea of smelling fresh baked bread in a theatre,” said Selody. “Add puppetry, music, and Tim Webb’s sense of humour, and you get Baking Time.”

The production features music by Max Reinhardt, performed live by Joseph Seserko and Finn Manniche. Manami Hara and Patti Allan reprise their roles as Bun and Bap, respectively.

Since its creation, Baking Time has toured internationally and appeared in children’s festivals across Canada. It received the 2017 Jessie Richardson Award for Significant Artistic Achievement – Theatre for Young Audiences and the 2004 Dora Award for Outstanding TYA Production.

Baking Time runs at Presentation House Theatre November 28–December 7, 2025. Tickets are available at phtheatre.org/box-office or by calling 604-990-3474.