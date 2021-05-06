Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Applications Open For Peninsula Productions Summer Ensemble

May. 6, 2021  

Peninsula Productions out of White Rock, BC is looking for two performers to join their summer ensemble, from June through August. This offer is made possible thanks to the Canada Summer Jobs program through Service Canada.

Peninsula Productions is committed to diversity in the workplace, and we encourage all qualified candidates to apply. We hope to receive applications from candidates with a broad range of backgrounds including, but not limited to race, ethnicity, indigeneity, gender, gender-identification, sexual orientation, class and physical ability.**

Applicants must be between 15 and 30 years of age and legally able to work in Canada. This is a part time position for 12 weeks, June - August 2021.

Successful applicants will participate in the following activites:

  1. Engage in extended skill share with the company.
  2. Work with the company in order to develop best success for the program.
  3. Rehearse and perform a short one-act play to be performed during the day in and around the community.
  4. Assist in the development and execution of an end-of-program theatrical event.
  5. Work well with the company's executive staff and the program's Associate Director.

Applicant requirements include:

  1. Being a Graduate of or currently enrolled in a theatre/film-training program or between the ages of 15-30 who can demonstate experiance and a willingness to collaborate.
  2. Availability to commit to a flexible schedule.
  3. Mobility to perform at various locations in the area.
  4. Tremendously positive attitude and an ensemble mentality.

To Apply:

Submit headshot and resumé, and letter of interest. Feel free to include supporting materials, reference letters, demo reels ect but they are not required.

Please send info to the executive director janet@peninsulaproductions.org


