A VERY MERRY MOTOWN to be Presented at Firehall Arts Centre

The Firehall Arts Centre will have Krystle Dos Santos return to its East Van stage this holiday season with A Very Merry Motown from Wednesday, December 17 to Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Join award-winning Krystle Dos Santos and friends for a soulful celebration of the season with their special rendition of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas – Motown Style! Enjoy an unforgettable evening of stories and songs that capture the warmth, joy, and rhythm of the holidays. Sing along, groove in your seat, and share in the festive spirit of joy, hope, and togetherness with family and friends.

Credits for A Very Merry Motown include vocals by Krystle Dos Santos, additional vocals by Stephen Scaccia and Josh Wyper, drums by Jon Holisko, keys by Cole Tinney, guitar and bass by Gavin Youngash, and saxophone by Dominic Conway.