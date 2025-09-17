25th Annual CHUTZPAH! FESTIVAL to be Presented in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chutzpah! Festival will return for its 25th anniversary with a mix of festival favourites and new discoveries, in a stellar lineup of performances this November 12-23, 2025, showcasing music, theatre, comedy, dance, and storytelling presentations by exciting local, national and International Artists through a multicultural Jewish lens. For the last 24 years, the Chutzpah! Festival has been a highlight of Greater Vancouver's arts season, and this November, audiences will see more of the same innovative and entertaining works they've come to know and love on the stages of the festival hub, the Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre at the JCC. Other Vancouver venues showcased will be The Post at 750, The Beaumont Studios, and the Vogue Theatre.

The 25 th Annual Chutzpah! Festival will include comedy that will have you in hysterics, theatre and dance pieces that explore belonging and togetherness, community-engaged storytelling, and a variety of musical offerings. As always, there will be workshops, stimulating conversations, and opportunities to interact with creative artists. With an emphasis on Canadian artists, the Festival will also present artists from Australia, Switzerland, Germany, Latvia, Israel, and the United States.

“This Chutzpah! Festival is one of collaboration and celebration, combining past Artistic Managing Director Jessica Gutteridge's vision and my own,” says the new Artistic Managing Director, Shayna Goldberg. “Chutzpah!'s legacy over the last 25 years has been to share the diverse work from a multitude of Jewish perspectives, and the offerings this year are just as thrilling and exciting as any other. For ten days this November, come and experience the best of what Canadian and International Artists have to offer.”

Announced today, the Chutzpah! Festival is pleased to present the following lineup:

COMEDY

Modi - Pause for Laughter Tour (USA)

November 12 at 8:00pm

Vogue Theatre

Modi is one of the most sought-after performers on the comedy circuit today. Chutzpah! is the Community Partner for Modi Rosenfeld's Pause for Laughter Tour - an evening where the comedian will use his sharp wit, impeccable timing, and gift for engaging audiences to keep us all laughing.

Presented in Partnership with MRG Live.

Comedy for Peace (USA/Israel)

November 22 at 7:30pm

Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

Erik Angel brings his project Comedy for Peace to Chutzpah! Aimed at uniting communities through humour and mutual understanding, Comedy for Peace brings together some of the best stand-up comedians - Jewish, Christian, Muslim - for a show of “no politics. just laughs.” This show proves that people of different religions can work and laugh together, and create connections along the way. Joining Erik will be Ashley Austin Morris , Natan Badalov , and Zara Khan .

MUSIC

8 Gays of Channukah - The Musical (Canada)

November 13 at 7:30pm

Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

Chutzpah is excited to present the West Coast debut of 8 Gays of Channukah - The Musical as the opening performance at the Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre. This glittering extravaganza blends Broadway-style musical numbers with hilarious comedy, drag artistry, and plenty of Jewish joy. Eight stories are brought to life by the show's creators Gila Münster, Sarah Freia and Yan Simon, who reimagine holiday traditions with camp, sparkle, and pride.

Expect dazzling costumes, original songs, and lively dancing that celebrate identity, resilience, and community. More than just a show, it's a warm, inclusive space where everyone Jewish, queer, or an enthusiastic ally can share in the magic of the season. This show will also feature an opening act by a local artist, Joylyn Secunda.

PLUS! Come and check out the Channukah Shuk. Featuring the work of local artisans, it's the perfect place to pick up some gifts for the holidays.

Shtetl Cabaret (Switzerland/USA/Canada)

November 19 at 7:30pm

The Beaumont Studios – 19+ Venue

Lea Kalisch's Shtetl Cabaret is a night of exciting collaborations. Featuring Tobias Moss and local Vancouver artists including Mike Braverman and Jason Overy, this show presents a firework of Jewish music, from forgotten melodies, to original songs and even entertaining mashups - from rap to rumba and folk to feminism. Rebbetzin Lea will make you laugh with one eye and cry with the other.

Yiddish Songs of Social Change (USA/Germany/Latvia)

The Golden Thread Septet

November 23 at 7:30pm

Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

Yiddish Songs of Social Change is a new program exploring Yiddish music as a tool for and reflection of social change, featuring Lorin Sklamberg and Sasha Lurje , with arrangements by Craig Judelman . With songs in Yiddish and English, Judelman has arranged the songs in a style that reflects the context of the songs themselves and honours the rich centuries-old tradition of using all of these influences to inform the creation of new Yiddish music.

PLUS! Join Lorin, Sasha and Craig for a free workshop about Yiddish song and dance. At 2:00pm on November 23, come explore both traditional and contemporary versions of Yiddish music and how you can learn to dance along.

MUSIC/DANCE

Take This Waltz (Canada/Israel)

Ne. Sans Opera & Dance

November 15 & 16 at 7:30pm

Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

Back by popular demand, Chutzpah! and the Vancouver Opera present Ne. Sans Opera & Dance 's Take This Waltz: Celebrating the Music of Leonard Cohen. This operatic and contemporary dance performance inspired by the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen was originally presented in 2022 as a Chutzpah! Plus event. Created by Idan Cohen and Daniel Okulitch, the world-renowned Canadian bass-baritone, it features Okulitch alongside dancer/musician Ted Littlemore and a virtuoso live ensemble of strings and accordion.

Okulitch is known as a versatile singer, who is comfortable performing from Mozart to contemporary operas. He has created leading roles for New York City Opera, Teatro Real, English National Opera, and Opera de Montreal. Working with choreographer-stage director Idan Cohen, they have created an exploration of the modern evolution of art song, while creating an immersive and compelling visual experience.

Presented in Partnership with Vancouver Opera.

DANCE

Common Place (Australia/Israel)

November 20 at 7:30pm

Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

Chutzpah! presents the North American premiere of Common Place by Australian power-duo dancer/choreographer Omer Backley-Astrachan and multi-award winning dancer Jana Castillo . Common Place is a physical exploration of belonging and togetherness, delving into shared action, collaboration, and transcendent synchronization. This intimate duet will invite audiences into a quiet and potent reflection on connection.

THEATRE/STORYTELLING

The Flame (Canada)

November 17 at 7:30pm

Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

The incomparable Deb Williams returns to Chutzpah! with The Flame - a hilarious and moving evening of storytelling. The Flame is a fiery, grassroots storytelling series where Real People share their personal, true stories in front of an audience under Deb's direction. This edition will feature a multicultural group including Karen Segal, Dhana Musil and others.

PLUS! Deb is back in Vancouver and will host an in-depth weekend workshop prior to the event (November 15 & 16) to help storytellers hone their craft. The workshop will be held at The Post at 750.

I'm Not a Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce (USA)

November 18 at 7:30pm

Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

Chutzpah! is proud to present I'm Not a Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce, a one-man show exploring the life and battles of one of the most groundbreaking and impactful comedians of all time, Lenny Bruce. Created and performed by Ronnie Marmo and directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantegna, this show threads Bruce's original comedic bits with insights from his writings.

Additional workshops and talkbacks with festival artists, facilitated by members of the Vancouver arts community will run throughout the Festival. Visit the Festival website for updates and registration info .

Artist Conversation Series Throughout the Festival

Following select shows, Sidney & Gertrude Zack Gallery

Chutzpah! gives audiences the opportunity to really connect with festival artists through the Artist Conversation Series. Following select shows, join us in the Sidney & Gertrude Zack Gallery for refreshments and hear directly from the artists in casual conversations, facilitated by Chutzpah! Artistic Director Shayna Goldberg, Chutzpah! Artistic Producing Associate Jack Bumbala, and guest moderators.