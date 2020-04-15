2020 Jessie Awards Are Going Virtual

It is with disappointment that the Jessie Richardson Awards Society announces that this season's Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards show will not be presented in the physical realm, but it is with some unbridled excitement for the creative possibilities this decision brings that we also announce that this year's show will be virtual!



The 2019/20 Jessie Awards theatre season was devastatingly interrupted, but we are committed to celebrating the magic and wonder that was created before that interruption by our incredibly talented community, as well as recognize those shows that sadly could not go ahead. We have begun the work to make this year's online show entertaining, engaging and a joyous testament to this season's work and the deserving nominees and award winners.



We will be announcing the dates of our online Nominations Party and the Awards show itself very soon.



If you would like to receive our announcements directly, please visit our website at www.jessieawards.com and just wait for the pop up!





