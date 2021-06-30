Young People Create Music Inspired By Nature In Carbon Theatre's New Project

This July Carbon Theatre are launching a new project, Sensory Sounds in Nature, part of the My Sensory Adventures series, to support babies and young people who explore the world in a sensory way. Through free weekly sessions, families will co-create new music pieces with composers through sensory exploration of nature's sounds, smells, sights and textures.

Through outdoor listening, recording and material gathering, the project encourages babies (under 2s) and Inclusive Families (welcoming children with any additional or complex needs) to create sounds, rhythms and music. Each session will involve indoor and outdoor activities so that participants can enjoy experiencing their local natural environment first-hand. Activities will include a sound scavenger hunt, making simple instruments out of natural materials and creating perfumes from petals. Working with composers, a final piece will be created from the work made during the sessions and presented to the groups at the end of term.

There will be three terms of sessions for each group to enjoy from July to October 2021 at Wicksteed Park and Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre, with a taster session in the week commencing 5th July.

Carbon Theatre's Creative Producer Courtenay Johnson says, Families with young children have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic. We created this essential project to provide a safe and inclusive space for families to get creative, improve their confidence and their general wellbeing through fun and rewarding sessions that are social, welcoming and accessible.

Sensory Sounds in Nature is Carbon Theatre's first funded project with Youth Music. Their previous sensory projects, including Sea Girl and My Sensory Adventures have been supported by Arts Council England, National Lottery Community Fund, Margaret Giffen Community Fund as well as numerous arts organisations across the UK including Attenborough Arts Centre, artsdepot, The Core at Corby Cube, Made With Many and Warwick Arts Centre. This project is a key part of Carbon Theatre's strategy to support communities recovering from Covid-19 as well as relaunch projects and ideas put on hold during the pandemic. Sensory Sounds in Nature is held in partnership with Wicksteed Park, Kettering, and Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre, Corby.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.carbontheatre.org.uk/sensory-sounds-in-nature