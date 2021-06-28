Young Lyric Associates Appointed at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre will welcome the venue's Young Lyric Associates who will form a new youth advisory group to advise, influence, advocate and contribute to the theatre.

The 10 Young Lyric Associates are all from West London and are aged 16 - 25. They are: Ömer Cem Coltu, Madeline Charlemagne, Elle Davies, Connor Guffogg, Harri-Rose Hudson, Ra'eesah Kai, Mo Korede, Amy Rushent, Jo Strafford and Louise Valente.

The associates will meet twice-monthly over the next year contributing to several areas of interest that were identified following a consultation with the Lyric's young people in 2020. This will include the programming of Young Lyric classes across the year; the atmosphere and environment of the Reuben Foundation Wing which was built in 2015 and is home to the Lyric studio spaces and cinema; and the artistic input of the Lyric by working with closely with Liz Daramola, Lyric Literary Associate to explore potential programming whilst developing their dramaturgical skill set.

Rob Lehmann, Director of Young Lyric, said: "We're thrilled to appoint our Young Lyric Associates who will play an influential role at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. All of them live in our community and represent the diversity and spirit of West London. They are the future leaders of our industry and ambassadors for our local community. This initiative provides young people the agency to influence areas of the Lyric that matter to them whilst also offering opportunities to develop their leadership skills, dramaturgy and gain further experience alongside leading industry professionals. We look forward to this creative partnership with the Young Lyric Associates over the next year."

Liz Daramola, Literary Associate, said: "I am looking forward to welcoming the first cohort of Young Lyric Associates and working with them to explore script reading and dramaturgy. This opportunity will allow them to widen their creative skillset and influence the artistic programming at the Lyric. It's exciting to be working so closely with the next generation of leaders in the industry."

Mo Korede, Young Lyric Associate, said: "Everything about the Lyric excites me, the representation, the opportunities, the performances, the space alone has an aura to it. I'd like for more people who have an interest or are seeking a gateway into theatre to get their chance through the Lyric."

Amy Rushent, Young Lyric Associate, said: "The Lyric hosts and uplifts company and creators that have bold statements to make through their work. It is the perfect place to put down roots and be supported by. The venue excites me, it will be such a beautiful place to work and so inviting for the new young people we want to introduce to the venue."

Jo Strafford, Young Lyric Associate, said: "The Young Lyric has played a significant role in my acting journey and I wish it to do the same to other young creatives. This feels like a significant moment in theatre history as we are leaving the dark and entering a new light as theatres begin to reopen again. Now, more than ever, we need to push for young creatives to fall in love with theatre again and get involved in as many ways as possible."