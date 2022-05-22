YES Management Shares Changes to Tour Lineup

YES Management has announced today that due to current health issues Alan White will not be taking part on the forthcoming 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour. Alan was really looking forward to playing live again preparing to celebrate 50 years with Yes, having joined the band for the July 1972 Close to the Edge Tour, coming full circle in 2022.a?? Alan's close friend Jay Schellen will be taking on drumming duties in Alan's place.

The Album Series Tour 2022 which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of YES' iconic album Close to the Edge and will feature the album, performed in full, along with other classic tracks from YES' extensive catalogue.

The tour line-up will feature Steve Howe (guitars), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) with Jay Schellen (drums and percussion).

The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Roger Dean who will also be joining the tour with an exhibition of YES related art. A full performance of the Relayer album will now be featured in a future UK tour in The Album Series. European dates were recently announced for rescheduled dates in 2023.

The 10 date UK and Eire tour starts on 15th June - full dates are:

Wed 15th June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Fri 17th June Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sat 18th June Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mon 20th June Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tues 21st June London Royal Albert Hall

Wed 22nd June York Barbican

Fri 24th June Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sun 26th June Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tues 28th June Dublin Vicar Street

Wed 29th June Cork Opera House

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows. For full details and to book tickets for all shows go to venue website or http://yesworld.com/live where you can also book Meet and Greets with the band.

About YES

Steve Howe: guitars, backing vocals (1970 -1981, 1990-1992, 1995-present)

Alan White: drums, percussion (1972 - present)

Geoff Downes: keyboards (1980-1981, 2011-present)

Jon Davison: lead vocals, acoustic guitar (2012-present)

Billy Sherwood: guitar, backing vocals ((1994, 1997-2000), bass guitar, backing vocals (2015-present)

Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late, and much-missed, Chris Squire, YES have been one of the most innovative, influential and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums The Yes Album, Fragile, Close to the Edge, Yessongs (a triple live album set), Tales From Topographic Oceans, Relayer and Going For The One were ground-breaking in musical style and content. Their music also became synonymous with artist Roger Dean whose distinctive YES logo design and artwork adorned the lavish gatefold presentation sleeves of many YES albums.

With sales of over 50 million records, the Grammy-award winning YES were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 where they performed Roundabout from the album Fragile and the FM radio-friendly Owner Of A Lonely Heart from the 1985 album 90125. In 2021 YES released their 22nd Studio album, The Quest, produced by Steve Howe, which went to No.1 in the UK rock chart and entered the Official UK Album Chart at No. 20.

