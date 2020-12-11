Writers For Edition 2 Of LIVING NEWSPAPER Announced

Over 60 writers are involved in the creation of The Royal Court Theatre's weekly Living Newspaper.

Writers for Edition 2 include Ryan Calais Cameron, Si'an Chen, Yuqun Fan, Tom Fowler, Nick Gill, Ruby Holder, Emteaz Hussain, Jammz, Yasmin Joseph, Anchuli Felicia King, Tife Kusoro, Mark Ravenhill, Ruby Thomas and Tom Wells. Si'an Chen's contribution will be translated by Jeremy Tiang.

Edition 2 runs from Thursday 17 December 2020 - Saturday 19 December 2020. With the online edition available from Sunday 20 December 5pm.

Living Newspapera??isa??a weekly live newspaper running over six weeks.a??

It will be urgent, responsive and fast - with writers filing their pieces by Tuesday and actors performing from Thursday, script-in-hand, hot off the press.



The designers area??Shankhoa??Chaudhuri, Debbie Duru,a??Cara Evans, Sandraa??Falase, Zoëa??Hurwitza??and Chloea??Lamforda??who have been working as a Design Collective since early 2020.a??Together they have radically imagined the Royal Court's spaces fora??Living Newspaper.a??Eacha??editiona??willa??be overseen by members of the Design Collective,a??with Shankhoa??Chaudhuri and Sandraa??Falase leading ona??Edition 2.a??

a??

Edition 2 will also include Lighting by Simisola Majekodunmi, Sound by Elena Peña and Giles Thomas, Composition and live music performance by Jammz, Musical Direction by Cassandra Gurling and Movement Direction by Ivan Blackstock.a??

a??

Facilitating Edition 2 will be Royal Court staff Jane Fallowfield (Literary Manager), Myah Jeffers (Literary Associate), Philip Morris (Trainee Director), Sam Pritchard (Associate Director - International) and theatre director Roy Alexander Weise MBE.

a?? Each weekly edition of the newspaper will bea??created by both a collective of writers responsible for the front page and overall tone of the edition and contributing writers offering individual pieces. It will include performances relating to the moment we are in with local and global perspectives, longer form pieces, dating columns,a??a cartoon of the week, the world in pictures, a weather room, agony aunts, horoscopes and much more, and all inspired by world eventsa??as well as the Design Collective's spaces.a??It will be performed in promenade, taking audiences, in person and online, around the Royal Court buildinga??on a journey never before available to the public in this way.a??

a??

More than 200 freelance artists will work on the project - as well as the writersa??-a??overa??60 actors (including a commitment to cast a 2020 graduate each week as part of the company), animators, choreographers, composers, designers, illustrators, lighting designers, sound designers, stage managers and technicians.a??

a??

There is an extensive participation project running alongside Living Newspaper including a series of digital resources, workshops, and a newly formed young writers' group who will be contributing to editions in the New Year.a??

Performancesa??for Edition 2a??will run Thursday - Saturdaya??with socially distanced audiences of 15 people. There is alsoa??thea??chancea??for audiences to purchase ticketsa??to watch a digital capture ofa??Living Newspapera??onlinea??which will be released every Sunday at 5pm and will then be available to watch on-demand from Monday 10am - Sunday 4pm (GMT).

Watch in Person.a??Prices start at £12 for live performances at the theatre (max 2 per booking).a??

Watch Online.a??Prices start at £10 to watch thea??digital capture of thea??edition online.a??