Workshop of THIS IS A LOVE STORY Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome in February

Performances run 1-2 February 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome is inviting audiences to experience an early look at a new musical theatre production in the making, with workshop performances of This Is A Love Story (Thu 1 and Fri 2 Feb).

Telling the story of the romantic relationship between characters Earth and Humanity, This Is A Love Story features a high-energy pop soundtrack and a razor-sharp script. With Music & Lyrics by Jack Godfrey and Book & Additional Lyrics by Ellie Coote, This Is A Love Story brings fresh attention to the climate crisis.

This Is A Love Story is a part of the Hippodrome’s commitment to developing and sharing new work with audiences and will be the first public workshop produced by the organisation’s recently established New Musical Theatre department.  

Deirdre O’Halloran, Head of New Musical Theatre at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We are really proud to be the UK’s first in-house New Musical Theatre department, dedicated to developing new musicals in the West Midlands.”  

“Workshop performances are a chance for audiences to discover new talent and play their part in developing a new musical theatre show. Looking forward, we have ambitions to expand our department’s work throughout 2024 and This Is A Love Story is a wonderful way to introduce our work to the public.”  

Associate Producer Vicky Graham said: “This Is A Love Story has been a labour of love since the pandemic. Following early workshops and a concert performance at Dundee Rep in 2021, it is now in the final stages of development. We’ll be trying out some early ideas for costume, choreography and staging, and bringing our original pop sound to the Patrick Studio.”

This Is A Love Story will play at Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio on Thursday 1 and Friday 2 Feb. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*  

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. 




Recommended For You