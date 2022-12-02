Wolverhampton Grand Announces Next Year's Panto, SNOW WHITE
Public sales begin at 8am online on Wednesday 7 December 2022.
Mirror, mirror, on the wall, don't miss the fairest pantomime of them all... Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced today that next year's pantomime will be a truly WICKED adventure in SNOW WHITE!
Join us as we look in the mirror, defeat the Evil Queen and follow Snow White & the prince on their journey to find true love's kiss in this ultimate fairy-tale family adventure.
Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest band in panto land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.
Tickets for SNOW WHITE from Saturday 9 December 2023 - Sunday 7 January 2024 will go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 8am online on Monday 5 December 2022 and public sales begin at 8am online on Wednesday 7 December 2022.
Casting for SNOW WHITE is to be announced soon.
Adrian Jackson, Chief Executive & Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre said; "Having produced our spectacular in-house production of Aladdin this year, we are extremely excited to begin work on a second in-house pantomime for the 2023/24 season, Snow White. There is always huge excitement around the Grand Theatre panto and with tickets on sale next week, we advise early booking for the best seats or you won't be able to look yourself in the mirror! We look forward to welcoming the whole family at this most magical time of year!"
Tickets for the 2022/23 pantomime ALADDIN can be booked online now and tickets for the 2023/24 pantomime SNOW WHITE can be booked online from 7 December 2022 with priority booking for Friends of the Grand and members from 5 December 2022.
